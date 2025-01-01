There are many people who do not believe Penn State football has what it takes to win the national championship. Those individuals are unlikely to waver from that stance after seeing the Nittany Lions' last two games, but plenty of fans are thrilled for the program nonetheless.

There is no denying that Penn State's path is easier than title contenders like Oregon, the very team that defeated James Franklin and company for the Big Ten Championship in December, but it is only natural for supporters to be fired-up following Tuesday's 31-14 victory versus Boise State. The Lions are only one win away from competing for the top prize.

The road to the semifinals was not as painless as the scoreboard indicated, with the Broncos fighting back from a 14-0 deficit to pull within a field goal in the third quarter. Penn State ascended into another gear down the stretch, though.

Drew Allar tossed three touchdowns, two of which went to All-American tight end Tyler Warren and dynamic running back duo Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 221 rushing yards. Tom Allen's defense must also be extolled, however. Despite Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter suffering an apparent arm injury during the game, the unit was still responsible for the worst statistical game of Ashton Jeanty's terrific 2024 campaign (3.5 yards per carry).

There were some rough moments, including a blatant offensive pass interference penalty that was not called, but Franklin's group proved to be the superior team. The Penn State community is soaking it all in, as it skips into 2025.

Penn State football fans are on cloud nine after CFP win vs. Boise State

“I LOVE THIS TEAM,” @PGHJonny posted on X. “They are going to be tough to beat,” @Ryanhillstead84 declared. “I loved the intensity!” @MELeisering said. “To the final 4,” @akw257 posted. “Unreal season.” While critics bemoan the Nittany Lions' favorable bracket, some fans are expressing gratitude for the past pitfalls that resulted in the fortuitous draw.

“Losing the big 10 championship was the best thing that ever happened to us,” @LeeroyRandall opined. Perhaps losing to Oregon and Ohio State earlier in the year is giving Penn State football the extra motivation they need in the CFP. Or is the squad's New Year's Eve triumph simply another example of the Lions succeeding when they are supposed to, rather than them being an actual title threat?

That question will not be answered until the Orange Bowl, and even then, there is a possibility fans will refrain from extolling Penn State. But James Franklin has the roster to compete with the best. He and his guys must now earn that marquee win on Jan. 9.

Until then, do not expect any self-loathing. This is understandably a jubilant time for University Park.