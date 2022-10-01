Quinn Ewers to miss Texas football game vs. West Virginia, has potential return date revealed

Quinn Ewers is expected to miss Texas football’s game against West Virginia on Saturday, per CBS Sports. The QB’s timetable was originally set at 4-6 weeks after suffering an injury against Alabama in Early September. According to that timetable, the earliest Ewers would return is October 8th against Oklahoma. And recent reports suggest Quinn Ewers is looking to play in the “Red River Showdown” next week.

The “Red River Showdown” is an annual matchup between border rivals Texas and Oklahoma. It is a big game every year regardless of where the teams are ranked in the standings. And Quinn Ewers wants to be available for the contest.

Texas football is 2-2 on the season. But they narrowly lost to both Alabama and Texas Tech with Quinn Ewers sidelined. One can only imagine what the outcome of those games may have been had Ewers been on the gridiron.

Quinn Ewers’ replacement Hudson Card has posted decent results amid Ewers’ absence. But he lacks the upside of a player like Ewers. Through 2 games prior to the injury, Ewers had fired a pair of touchdowns while tallying 359 passing yards. He also posted a QB rating of 166.

Texas football is hopeful he can return for their matchup with Oklahoma. However, their current focus is on taking care of business against West Virginia at home on Saturday. It is a crucial matchup for the Longhorns and Mountaineers, as they both enter with records of 2-2.

Texas football would love for Quinn Ewers to return to a team with a record of over .500.