Clemson football has been on a roll in recruiting in the 2026 recruiting class. They have been dominant to the point of being ranked 11th in the country. They jumped into the top 15 for 2026 after being ranked 23rd in 2025. Once again, they pulled off a big recruiting win by grabbing one of the best quarterbacks available in the 2027 recruiting class, four-star Kharim Hughley.

Kharim Hughley committed to Clemson football over Illinois, Georgia, and Florida. The Gainesville, Georgia, native committed to the Tigers thanks to a graphic from Hayes Fawcett. It was early for the 2027 class, but Hughley was ready and joined linebacker Matt Brown as the only two players in the 2027 class.

In the post with a graphic, Hughley said, “The place to be ATGTG (tiger emoji).”

He was offered last week and jumped at the opportunity to commit to Clemson and join the family early in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

“This is a pretty big opportunity,” Hughley said. “Just to be wanted by a top program is always a good feeling.

“The culture they have there is what fires me up; there isn't another program like it.”

Hughley also elaborated on how the team atmosphere was one of the biggest things that drew him to Clemson and was a key reason for his commitment so far.

“I also have a former teammate who plays there, and he talks about how the players aren't just teammates, they're a family in the locker room, and that's always a good thing to hear,” Hughley said.

Hughley is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the 2027 class. As a sophomore, he had a 60% completion percentage with 2,543 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

The coaching staff and the offensive system were the biggest keys to Hughley's commitment to Clemson football. Dabo Swinney, Garrett Riley, and Tajh Boyd also made a big impression on him.

“It's been excellent to talk to Coach Boyd from a player's perspective, if that makes sense,” Hughley told Tigernet. “He played there, he recruited another famous quarterback out of my school, so I just got a little connection there. And then, Coach Riley, OC, is an excellent coach. I like how he coaches, and he's not self-centered, if that makes sense. If that makes sense, he's willing to learn from everybody around him. And I like that about him.”

Many people wrote off Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers in this new era of college football with NIL and the Transfer Portal. However, they made the College Football Playoff last season and are primed for another run, which translates to their recruiting success.