Quinn Ewers’ timetable for return after suffering injury vs. Alabama, revealed

Texas football captured the attention of the college football world after nearly pulling off an upset over Alabama. Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers shined in the first quarter before leaving the game with an injury. The Longhorns put up a great fight but couldn’t hold on for the win.

Texas football received the results of Ewers’ MRI and they will not please fans of the Longhorns. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ewers is experiencing significant pain and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks. The injury he suffered occurred in a crucial part of his shoulder where the sternum and clavicle meet, per Thamel.

Sources: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an SC sprain, which is a significant injury where the sternum meets the clavicle. He got an MRI on Saturday that confirmed the diagnosis. He’s experiencing significant pain. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2022

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian was are that the injury was to his clavicle following the game and now he has a timetable for his QB’s return. Quinn Ewers being sidelined for so long is a very unfortunate development for the Longhorns. They will now have to lean on Hudson Card for the next month or so.

So far this season, Ewers completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Ohio State transfer had some beautiful throws against the Crimson Tide before getting his shoulder injured. Texas will face UTSA, Texas Tech and West Virginia over the next few weeks.

The earliest that Ewers could be back in action is the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma on Oct. 8. It would be huge for the Longhorns to get him back for the massive rivalry game as they look to bounce back from a 5-7 record last season.