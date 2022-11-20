Published November 20, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Bijan Robinson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Texas Longhorns in their Saturday’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks on the road. Robinson, regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, turned on the boosters at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium down in Lawrence and rushed for a ridiculous total of 243 rushing yards to go with a crazier output of four rushing touchdowns on just 25 carries to help Texas football come away with a 55-14 victory.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing but good things to say about Robinson after the game, even bringing up a particularly quality of the running back that doesn’t get talked about as much (h/t Joe Cook of Inside Texas).

“He’s such a nice human being that sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit for the competitive spirit that he has. You don’t get to where you’re at in your career in just being talented. I think he’s got a competitive spirit.”

Many in the NFL are definitely keeping their eyes close on Robinson, who could be declaring his intention to make the jump to the pros anytime soon. Robinson can still elect to stay in Austin for his senior year, but given the season he is having and the constant threat of injuries, this year seems to be the perfect time for him to make the decision to reveal his intentions to make the jump to the next level of football.

As for Texas football, the Longhorns will be gunning for their eighth win of the season when they play the finale of their regular season at home versus the Baylor Bears.