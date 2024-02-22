The Texas football team is getting ready for their first season in the SEC, and head coach Steve Sarkisian just brought in a coach that used to be on the staff for the Longhorns. Chris Gilbert is returning to Sarkisian and Texas to be a special assistant to the head coach.
Chris Gilbert has worked with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football team before, and he is now coming back to Austin. Gilbert left the program to go coach at North Texas, but he is now making a return to the Longhorns.
When Gilbert first left for North Texas, Texas hired Jahmal Fenner as his replacement. Gilbert was the director of high school relations, and Sarkisian wanted to stay connected to the Texas high school community.
“It’s been huge,” Sarkisian said in July, according to an article from On3 . “I’m about opportunity and the fact that Chris Gilbert was able to come on board and get a full-time position job at North Texas. Then you hire Jahmal Fenner, who probably in a year or two will be in the same boat. That creates that opportunity for the next guy. We’re about promoting success for people and I think along the way our players forge great relationships with those guys. The high school coaches in the state of Texas know that we’re hiring good people and they want to be around the program. Come to practice, meetings, whatever that looks like. They’ve got a great conduit to make that happen.”
Texas football has been able to maintain those relationships, and now, Gilbert is coming back to the Longhorns. That has to feel good for Steve Sarkisian.
We still have a ways to go before the 2024 college football season arrives, but Texas should be able to put together another good year in their first season in the SEC.