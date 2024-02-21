Texas football moves closer to a potential Faheem Delane commitment

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has lofty ambitions for the program, and they will be heavily tested in the deep SEC. He is loading up on premium talent from both the transfer portal and recruiting pool to ensure that the Longhorns build off their College Football Playoff appearance from last season. The field is expanding in 2024, but every high-end prospect can make a huge difference.

The next one to wear the classic burnt orange and white could potentially be Faheem Delane, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 recruiting class. He is heading to Austin on April 13 for a team visit, per Andrew Miller of Hook'Em Headlines. The 6-foot-2 junior out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School has yet to schedule an official visit with any other team this spring, indicating that the Longhorns could be on his shortlist.

Texas gave up the 13th fewest points per game in the FBS (17.5), but the secondary was exposed multiple times last year. A versatile athlete like Delane could eventually help the team match up against the best passing attacks in the NCAA. Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense destroyed the defense in the Sugar Bowl, forcing the Big 12 champions to play from behind almost the entire second half.

This team forced itself back into the national championship conversation after many fans had written it off. Now, Texas football needs to take the next step back towards the top. Steve Sarkisian clearly thinks Faheem Delane can be a key part of that climb. Unfortunately, though, so do several other Power Five schools.