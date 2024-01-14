Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond is going to play for Steve Sarkisian at Texas and this football decision is due to the Nick Saban's retirement.

The fallout from the Nick Saban retirement announcement is just getting started for the Alabama football program. Just days after the legend stepped down and the school announced Washington’s Kalen DeBoer will be the next head coach, the team lost one of his best players. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond is transferring to go play for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program.

Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond has committed to Texas, which he told ESPN is a “business decision” in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement. Bond led Alabama in receptions last season with 48 and said Saban’s retirement was “100-percent” the reason for his transfer,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Sunday.

Isaiah Bond is a 5-foot-11 true sophomore who led the Alabama football team with 48 receptions this season and put up 668 yards and four touchdowns TDs last season.

Bond will now join former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at Texas, which made the College Football Playoffs this year, but lost to DeBoer’s Washington team. The WR will likely be catching passes from Quinn Ewer next season, who shockingly announced he was coming back for another season. That leaves the future of Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, in doubt.

As for the Alabama football side, Kalen DeBoer has to close the floodgates and make sure as few top players as possible leave in the wake of the Nick Saban retirement bombshell. However, with the volatility of college football at an all-time high with the new transfer portal rules and NIL money, it may be hard for DeBoer to stop players from looking elsewhere.