Nick Saban did a very Nick Saban thing before finally making his announcement.

The Alabama football team lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, a game that many figured would be a springboard to a new national championship winning era for Head Coach Nick Saban, star QB Jalen Milroe and a rapidly transforming Crimson Tide team.

Instead, Saban surprised millions of people by announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

The news led to a speedy decommitment from five-star WR Ryan Williams on the same day. Saban's retirement drew a heartfelt take from future likely first round draft pick Terrion Arnold, the Alabama cornerback and Kool-Aid McKinistry's defensive backfield mate.

Now, news of Saban's final day with the Crimson Tide has been revealed, and it's perhaps the most Nick Saban thing ever.

Saban's Final Day with Alabama Football

Saban was reportedly working, interviewing coaching candidates when he decided to make the announcement to his players, according to a report from Alabama football beat writer Nick Kelly.

Nick Saban was working until the very end, I'm told. He was interviewing candidates for vacancies as late as this morning. Then later in the day, he told his players he's retiring — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 11, 2024

Alabama Football's 2024 Outlook Without Saban

Next season the Crimson Tide will once again take on a challenging schedule, this time with a new coach.

A September 14 trip to Madison to play the Wisconsin Badgers will challenge what could be a young Crimson Tide team next season depending on how many transfers and NFL Draft announcements follow Saban's retirement announcement.

The Alabama football 2024 schedule also includes road tests at LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee, culminating in the November 30 Iron Bowl vs. the in-state rival Auburn Tigers.

Saban finished with nine SEC titles and six national championships in Tuscaloosa. It's being regarded as arguably the best college coaching legacy of all-time.

Alabama football's 2024 team was expected to be boosted by what is considered to be a top five recruiting class according to On3.com. Williams' decommitment has illustrated what has become a fast-moving and tumultuous landscape in college football, with players and coaches changing at seemingly record rates.