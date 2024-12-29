The Texas football team faces the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second round of the College Football Playoff (CFP) where it will no doubt be a highly anticipated matchup. While the Texas football team looks to build off their win over Clemson in the first round, head coach Steve Sarkisian makes sure to shout out their opponents.

There are probably some who believe that the Longhorns should wipe the floor with their opponents due to their success, but Sarkisian puts a halt to those talks. He would give credit to Arizona State for what they did in their first season in the Big 12 conference where they won the title according to NBC Sports.

“I want to remind everybody that we were in that Big 12 for, what, 27 years? We won four,” Sarkisian said. “This is their first year in and they won a Big 12 championship. It’s a really hard thing to do. They’re playing with a ton of confidence right now. The last two months, I think they’re playing as good a football as anybody in the country, and that’s a credit to Coach Dillingham and their staff and building their team as they’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on, and it’s clear as day to see when you watch the tape. This is a heck of a challenge for us.”

The message and reminder that Sarkisian hones in on says that the team will not overlook any opponent that is in front of them, especially if it's in the CFP. All eyes will be on the offense led by Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers to lead the unit to success as they have championship aspirations.

Kenny Dillingham going up against Texas football's Steve Sarkisian

Looking from the other side, Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is bringing a hungry squad to try to upset the fifth-ranked team in the nation while they are fourth. Dillingham would double down on how excited his team is for the challenge to take down the Texas football team.

“They’re fired up. Wouldn’t you be? Everybody counted you out,” Dillingham said. “All these guys came here and they joined a team that was 3-9 back-to-back years. They picked to join a team that wasn’t good at all, that there was no positive media attention around it, that had sanctions and penalties and everything, and they’ve completely flipped it upside down. There’s going to be real emotion that they’ll carry on for the rest of their life with each other.”

“They’ll always have these moments that they’ll be able to remember together,” Dillingham continued. “I think that was just another one of those moments to be there to see their name picked on national television when they were picked dead last to start. It’s pretty special for them. The best part is they’re still hungry to see how far they can take the journey and how far they can take the ride.”

At any rate, Texas is at 12-2 as they look to move on in the newly expanded tourney bracket and take down the Arizona Sun Devils on Jan. 1 at the Peach Bowl. Despite the Longhorns being ranked one spot lower, the Longhorns are 12.5 points favorites and 79.4 percent chance to win against their opponents according to ESPN.