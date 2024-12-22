Following their 38-24 victory over Clemson, Texas football officially punched their ticket to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the second round of the College Football Playoff. After the win, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with reporters for his post-game press conference, noting his opinion on the committee's controversial decision.

“What an environment for college football this was,” Sarkisian said. “From the moment we pulled up on the busses, our Bevo walk, you could feel the energy. The crowd was tremendous. It was a great atmosphere. I think college football got this one right. As much as we critique some of the things that are happening in our game right now— this idea of a home playoff game with this 12-team format— this was pretty special. One we were humbled and honored to be part of, here at [Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium], so I hope everybody enjoyed that because we surely did.”

After Notre Dame's victory over Indiana to kick off the CFP on Friday night, the discourse reignited as fans expressed their discontentment with how the bracket shook out.

However, while fans— specifically for a particular school in the SEC— disagreed with their decision, Texas' head coach agreed with the committee.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stands behind College Football Playoff committee

Sarkisian's comment to the media could be rooted in the fact that his team was the one playing at their home field, coming away with a special win. Had Texas been on the road in the first round, the Longhorns' head coach possibly could've changed his tune.

Especially after seeing Marcus Freeman's entrance before Notre Dame took on Indiana, there's something to be said about a college football game hosted at the home team's stadium. As more games get played under this new CFP format, fans will most likely warm up to it.

Next time Texas takes the field, they'll be playing Arizona State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As the winner of the Big 12 Championship Game, Arizona State had a first-round bye, along with Oregon, Georgia, and Boise State.

In Arizona State's first game, they'll face Sarkisian's Texas football program, fresh off a special win against Clemson in the first round of the CFP.