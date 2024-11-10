While the Texas Longhorns didn't have much trouble taking care of the Florida Gators on the way to an 8-1 record, outscoring the SEC stalwarts by a score of 49-17, Steve Sarkisian's team did have a little help in the game in the form of Mark Calaway, aka WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who was on the sidelines and in the booth for the game.

Considering how many of his matches in WWE ended, a Tombstone Piledriver on the way to a 1-2-3 record, is it really that surprising that the Longhorns were able to secure the win with the “Deadman” on their side, especially when he's dropping their signature catchphrase in support?

Hook 'em, indeed.

Taking to the commentary booth to discuss his favorite college football team with RAW broadcaster Joe Tessitore, Calaway put over Coach Sark for putting it all together in 2024, as he finally has the depth needed to get where he wants to be.

“It took a couple years for Sark to get the guys that he wanted,” The Undertaker said via A to Z Sports. “He had to recruit the size that he wanted to the offensive and defensive lines. And now, I think the biggest thing is there's depth. There's depth on both lines. I'm really impressed with what Sark's done.”

Sitting pretty as the fifth-ranked team in the latest AP Poll, Texas looks like a shoo-in to make it into the playoffs this year if they can win out the rest of the season. Fortunately, with only one ranked opponent left on their schedule and clear momentum at its back, Texas appears destined to do some damage in the postseason, especially with The Undertaker on their sideline.

The Undertaker has been all-in on Texas Football for years

While The Undertaker is mostly known for his time in the wrestling ring, his fandom for Texas Football runs even deeper, so much so that, back in 2017, he actually showed up at a Longhorns practice back in 2017 to deliver a rousing, dense promo to hype up the recruits.

“I finally made a Longhorn practice. I bleed burnt orange, and I tell you what, I talk more smack on you guys, I don't care what the records say, every year I'm laying it down on the Longhorns, no doubt. You guys are a special group of guys, you know what, you wouldn't be here if you weren't special,” The Undertaker declared via FTW. “But once you get here, you gotta realize the whole country is full of special players. So, what separated one special player from another special player? … You have to want and put the work in to be great. I talked on the phone with Coach Herman just last night. My wildest dreams and the goals that I set for myself, I never imagined the success that I've been blessed with, and believe me, I feel blessed…”

After running through his life, career, and fandom, Undertaker circled back to the team, letting them know that it was on them to follow their dream and become the best they could be at, in his opinion, the best University in the country.

“If any of you guys watch wrestling, you know where my story ended up, and I want that for you guys. This is gonna be the greatest time of your life right now. You guys playing football for the greatest University in the country, you got a brand new start, a great head coach, great coaching staff. What are you gonna do with it? Dare to be great … That's what this place is built on: tradition, character, and culture. I like what I see from coach Herman, I like what he's doing, I like where ya'll are headed.”

Unfortunately for Undertaker, that 2017 team didn't win it all, but multiple players from it went on to have fantastic NFL careers. Fortunately, considering he's still repping the team in his own unique way, it's clear the Undertaker didn't hold it against them, which is always a nice sight to see.