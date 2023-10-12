The Red River Rivalry game has come and gone but the tension of this past weekend's clash remains, as Oklahoma football linebacker Danny Stutsman has trolled Texas for the loss, both with a tattoo and a shirt that reads, “Oklahoma Only Fears God, Texas Fears Oklahoma.”

Texas football wideout Xavier Worthy got wind of the shirt online and clapped back at the Sooners and Stutsman via his Instagram account.

“😂😂 You would think mfs just won the natty”, Worthy said, with a screenshot of the picture of Stutsman and Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables wearing the shirts, which were a nod to a pregame speech made by Stutsman before the Red River Rivalry game.

Clearly, Worthy thinks that Stutsman and Oklahoma are feeling themselves a little bit too much, to the point where he feels they are trolling Texas football as if they had just won the national championship.

The shirt wasn't the only bit of extra rubbing in done by Stutsman, as he and fellow teammate Jaren Kanak sported ‘Horns Down' tattoos after the thrilling victory over Texas.

While this trash talk might seem excessive from Worthy's point of view- especially considering that Venables himself got involved- it is perfectly reasonable from the Sooners' side of things, as they had to endure a 49-0 thrashing at the hands of Texas football last season.

One thing is for sure. College football fans will want to circle next season's Red River Rivalry game on their calendars, as these two powers will square off with the stakes even higher in the loaded SEC.