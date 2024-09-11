We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game that will be an interesting watch will feature the Texas football team coming off of a huge win on the road against Michigan. They are hosting UTSA.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Texas vs. UTSA isn't a marquee matchup by any means, but it's going to be interesting to see how the Longhorns play against a lesser opponent after such a huge win.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There are also some intriguing rivalry games for former Pac-12 teams as Washington will battle Washington State, and Oregon will take on Oregon State. Now that these teams aren't in the same conference anymore, they have to change their rivalry week.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

The Texas football team is riding high after last week's huge win in Ann Arbor, and they are now ranked #2 in the country. The Longhorns handily defeated the defending champs, 31-12, and now they have a home game against UTSA. A much different matchup this weekend, and it will be interesting to see if Texas is sleepwalking at all. Before we get into matchup predictions, let's take a look at where each team is at heading into this contest.

Texas is one of the best teams in the country

The Texas football team came into this season as a national title contender, and they showed last weekend that they belong in that conversation. Yes, Michigan is a much different team than they were last year because of their NFL departures and their new coaching staff. Still, that wasn't an easy game by any means, but the Longhorns made it look like it was.

Quinn Ewers was fantastic, the defense was stout, everything was clicking for Texas last weekend. It was a complete performance, and it led to a 31-12 win. Now, the Longhorns are ranked #2 in the country.

Texas still has some difficult games on their schedule, but they look like a lock to make the College Football Playoff. Even if the Longhorns lose two games, which is unlikely, they will still get in. They will also be right there in the SEC battle when late November arrives. This team is as advertised.

UTSA is 1-1

UTSA got their season started out with a win against Kennesaw State in week one as they won 28-16, but week two was rough. The Roadrunners were taking on rival Texas State in week two, a team that they beat last year, but a very different result occurred this season.

Texas State cruised to an impressive 49-10 win over UTSA last weekend. Both of these teams were looked at as potential group of five College Football Playoff representatives, but after last weekend, UTSA… not so much. But hey, a win on the road against #2 Texas would get them back on track.

UTSA would need a miracle to knock off the Longhorns, but it is college football, so you never know. Here are three predictions for Saturday's game:

Quinn Ewers will throw 3+ touchdown passes

Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers was sensational on Saturday against Michigan, and he is now going up against a much worse team. The Longhorns are going to blow the Roadrunners out this weekend, so Ewers will probably only play for one half before Arch Manning takes over. If he played the whole game, he'd probably throw five or six touchdown passes, but we'll go with three assuming this one will be lopsided.

Arch Manning will add two touchdowns

Arch Manning is going to get a decent amount of action this season because Texas is likely going to pull away in a good amount of their games. When Quinn Ewers comes out, Manning goes in. That will be the case this weekend and it will happen pretty quickly, so Manning should get a good amount of time to showcase his talent. This UTSA team isn't very good, and Manning will have a lot of success going up against them.

Texas will win 56-3

For our final prediction, let's go with a shot at the final score. Sometimes when teams when a big game, they can sleepwalk a little bit the following week, and it can lead to some unexpected results. Just look at Notre Dame. Huge road win against Texas A&M to start the year, and then they lose at home to Northern Illinois the following week. College football is a funny game, but nothing like that will happen to Texas this weekend. They are going to cruise.

Texas and UTSA will kickoff from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas at 7:00 ET/6:00 CT on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Longhorns are favored by 35 points.