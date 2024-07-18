The Texas football program is gearing up for another strong showing after their impressive 2023-24 season. The Longhorns will face SEC competition in the Fall of 2024 after their Big 12 departure. Nevertheless, head coach Steve Sarkisian believes the Texas roster is set for success, given his exciting revelation.

“This is [the] deepest, most talented team we've had here,” Sarkisian said, per Brett McMurphy.

Steve Sarkisian has full confidence in his squad. Less than one year after the Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal, the team is ready to ascend. Texas is returning three of the most talented contributors in the country: Kelvin Banks Jr., Quinn Ewers, and CJ Baxter, as noted by ClutchPoints' Shervon Fakhimi.

Kelvin Banks Jr. was one of the best left tackles in college football in 2023, providing outstanding protection for Quinn Ewers' blindspots. In over 445 snaps as a pass blocker, Banks Jr. allowed just one sack according to PFF. His 86.1 pass block grade was also one of the best in the country. Furthermore, Banks Jr. held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the country, which included 2024 NFL Draftees Dallas Turner, Bralen Trice, and Chris Braswell.

Of course, Banks Jr.'s efforts made way for rising junior QB Quinn Ewers to shine. Ewers helped the Texas football offense boast one of the best passing attacks in the nation in 2023 and has improved throughout his time with the program. Through 22 games, he has completed 444 of 690 passes for 5,656 and 37 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Ewers looks to return strong in 2024 and lead the offense to more greatness.

Lastly, Fakhimi noted CJ Baxter as a key contributor who is bracing for a big jump during the upcoming season. Baxter ran for 117 yards in his first full game as a starter after Jonathan Brooks' injury. He could emerge as one of the top running backs in the country in 2024.

Texas football looks to stay atop SEC with stout roster

The Longhorns finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-2 overall record and won the Big 12 championship over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. As a result, they earned a No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. Texas was on the brink of advancing to the national championship but lost 37-31 to the talented Washington Huskies.

Texas wants to get back to the CFP in 2024-25, but the road will not be easy. The Longhorns joined the SEC, which is arguably the toughest conference in college football. They will have to battle the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and the rest of the conference's tough competitors to make a deep postseason run.

Despite the stout competition, Steve Sarkisian believes the Texas roster has what it takes to compete and overcome. When the Longhorn extended him during the 2024 offseason, he provided an update that will have fans excited for the short and long-term future.

“We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the ways our players have grown—on and off the field,” Sarkisian said.

The head coach continued, “We're here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out.”