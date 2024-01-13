Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns seek a long-term future.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program capped off a stellar 2023-24 season. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Championship and made the College Football Playoff semifinal. Coach Sarkisian has agreed to a long-term contract with the program amid his team's success and impending migration to the SEC.

The Longhorns extend Steve Sarkisian's contract for several years

Texas extended Steve Sarkisian for four years on a contract that runs through 2030, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The exact amount of the extension was not revealed, but it is expected to be a lucrative deal. Regardless of the amount, the program is thrilled to have such a reliable coach at the helm of the team.

In 2022, the Longhorns went 8-5 and missed both the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff. One season later, Sarkisian helped the team become one of the most dominant forces in the nation. Of course, the supporting staff, players, and recruitment have also contributed to Texas's success.

Sarkisian reflected on the improvement his team has had during his tenure:

“We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the ways our players have grown—on and off the field,” Sarkisian said.

The head coach continued, “We're here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out.”

The Longhorns were indeed one of the best teams in the nation in 2023. They got close to achieving their goal of winning a national championship. However, the undefeated Washington Huskies stopped them in their tracks with a 37-31 win in the Sugar Bowl.

As the team enters the SEC in 2024, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football squad look to overcome challenges and reign atop the NCAA.