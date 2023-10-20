Texas Southern Athletic Director Dr. Kevin Granger has received a three-year contract extension that was recently approved by the Texas Board of Regents, per a statement by the school. Granger, a Texas Southern alumnus, joined the institution as athletic director in 2018 and has served in several capacities as a student-athlete, coach, and administrator in his 31 years affiliated with his alma mater.

Under Dr. Granger's leadership, the department has maintained high academic standards with record scores in the APR and GSR categories. Notable achievements include three consecutive SWAC Basketball Tournament Championships and NCAA First Four wins for men's basketball. In 2022 and 2023, the women's golf team secured back-to-back SWAC titles. The men's cross-country team made history in 2019 by winning their first title since 1993.

Dr. Granger has overseen the success of TSU Ocean Of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheerleaders, and Tiger Sensations basketball dance team. Both teams have achieved massive feats and also garnered national attention. Additionally, he has been instrumental in improving department facilities such as Durley Stadium, the H&PE Arena, and the recently constructed Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility. The athletic department in his tenure has focused on community engagement through initiatives such as “Fan Fest” and enhanced fundraising efforts.

Dr. Granger spoke about the contract extension in a quote obtained by Texas Southern, saying, “I would like to thank our Board of Regents and Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias for having the confidence in me to lead the department. It is an honor to lead my alma mater and we will continue to move the department to the next level.”