Texas Southern starting quarterback Andrew Body will sit out the remainder of the season, per a statement he released on his personal social media accounts. Body is currently a junior and seeking medical redshirt status allows him to extend his eligibility play for an additional season per NCAA rules. Body injured his shoulder in a matchup against Alabama A&M last season.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, we have decided that it's necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body said in his statement. “It wasn't an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season but I look forward to next year. God willing I will be 1000%.”

In his only game played this season against the Prairie View A&M University Panthers, Body played up to his standards. He finished the game throwing for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18/38 passing but also threw three interceptions in the loss against PVAMU in overtime in the State Fair Classic. Body was recently named SWAC Preseason 2nd-Team Quarterback at SWAC Media Day.

Texas Southern looks to rebound after the loss of its star player. After this week's homecoming matchup against Lincoln (California) and Bethune-Cookman on October 14th, they play SWAC Championship favorite Florida A&M and SWAC West rival Southern University. They then play Jackson State and Alcorn, another SWAC West divisional rival, in successive weeks. The Tigers will look for production from backup quarterback Jace Wilson.