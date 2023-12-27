Texas Southern football will know their new head coach soon.

The Texas Southern football team is currently in the middle of a head coaching search after a disappointing 3-9 season. Clarence McKinney had been the head coach of the Tigers since 2019, but he will not be back in 2024, and a coaching search is on. It recently looked like a certainty that Fred McNair would become the next head coach of Texas Southern, but now, it looks like there is a chance that the Tigers move in a different direction.

Fred McNair was the coach of Alcorn State, but he is now in the market for a new coaching job, and it looked like he was going to Texas Southern football. The move seemed like a sure thing just a few days ago, but now, a new name is in the mix: Andre Johnson.

Andre Johnson is very familiar with the Southern Texas area as he spent a lot of time playing for the Houston Texans in the NFL. He is a Texans legends, and there is a chance he will be a part of another Texas team. His name is now in the mix for the Southern Texas head coaching job, and there should be a decision made soon.

The Texas Southern Board of Regents will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the head coaching vacancy within the football program, according to an article from HBCUSports.com. Two out of five people on the Board are apparently leaning toward Johnson, and Johnson is reportedly open to the job.

This coaching search took such a drastic turn because of apparent reservations from McNair, and now, Johnson's name is in the mix. An announcement on the Texas Southern head coach decision is also expected to happen on Thursday.

It's going to be interesting to see who ends up getting the head coaching job at Texas Southern, but we should know who it is fairly soon. Whoever it is is going to have a lot of work to do, however, as this team struggled a lot this season.