Texas Tech football’s win over the Houston Cougars wasn’t exactly an upset, but it didn’t stop the Red Raiders fans from celebrating the victory.

After Joey McGuire’s men eked out a 33-30 victory over the Cougars on Saturday, the home fans quickly stormed the field to celebrate with the team. The goal post even went down as the supporters kept rushing into the middle of Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders were actually 3.5 points favorites, so it’s safe to say they didn’t play to the standards set for them. However, a win is a win and that is all that matters for the home fans.

DOWN GOES THE GOAL POST!! Texas Tech (-175) fans stormed the field after a 2OT win despite being favored by 3.5 points 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LvocAOsxC9 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 11, 2022

Texas Tech football led 17-3 in the first half before the Houston Cougars staged a comeback to force overtime. Both teams had to play two OTs until the Red Raiders were able to outscore the visitors in the second extended period 6-3.

Quarterback Donovan Smith completed 36 of his 58 passes for 351 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD, though he was not perfect as he threw three interceptions as well.

Texas Tech will be facing NC State for their third game of the college football season, though their next home game will come after, against state rivals Texas Longhorns. Surely, should the Red Raiders win that contest, fans will be more motivated to storm the field as well.

Head coach Joey McGuire and his men are now 2-0 on the season. They demolished Murray State in their opener 63-10.