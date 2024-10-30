ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech with plenty on the line. Iowa State has plenty of teams chasing them with one loss, so the undefeated team must win out to guarantee the conference championship game. The Red Raiders have won two straight meetings, while Iowa State won five before that. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Texas Tech barely won its season opener as 31.5-point favorites, which led to its loss to Washington State the following week. It was a wake-up call, as they won four games in a row but dropped two to Baylor and TCU. Texas Tech needs plenty of help from the rest of the conference to get back into contention, but a win over Iowa State will help.

Iowa State is one of two programs in the Big 12 that remain undefeated through the first nine weeks. The Cyclones have a 7-0 overall and a 4-0 conference record, while BYU is 5-0 in the conference. Iowa State doesn't play against BYU, so their only goal is to win the rest of their games and take on the Cougars in the conference championship. Iowa State had a near-loss last week when they won by three against UCF, but before that game, they had won and covered five straight. The Cyclones' dominance of the Big 12 is a small surprise, as they were sixth in the preseason poll.

Here are the Texas Tech-Iowa State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Iowa State Odds

Texas Tech: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

Iowa State: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -525

Over: 56 (-110)

Under: 56 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech will want to keep this ball on the ground and try to lean on their rushing attack in this game. The Red Raiders rank 56th in the nation with 168.9 rushing yards per game, while Iowa State ranks 99th in rushing defense. Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country at defending the pass, but Texas Tech's Behren Morton could give them some trouble. Regardless, the Red Raiders should avoid relying on the passing attack in this game.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has been profitable for bettors while owning an undefeated record. The Cyclones have covered the spread in five of their seven wins this season, with the recent loss last weekend when they defeated UCF by three points as 13.5-point favorites. The other game was Iowa State's first of the season when they beat North Dakota 21-3 as 30-point favorites.

Iowa State's offense could roll in this game since the Red Raiders rank near the bottom in many defensive categories. Texas Tech has the worst passing defense in the nation, allowing 308.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, Iowa State averages 251.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 49th. Rocco Becht has 265+ passing yards in three consecutive games but has been having trouble taking care of the ball, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Texas Tech's poor defense could help Becht with that issue.

Final Texas Tech-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State's most significant issue in this game will be stopping Morton and the Texas Tech passing attack. Luckily, the Cyclones have one of the best passing defenses in the country, while their passing attack could exploit Texas Tech's worst passing defense. It's a poor matchup for the Red Raiders, and the Cyclones could dominate in this game.

Final Texas Tech-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -13.5 (-110)