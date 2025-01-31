ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

LSU looks to break its losing streak as it hosts Texas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-LSU prediction and pick.

Texas comes into the game at 14-7 with a 3-5 conference record, placing them in 11th in the SEC. After opening the year with a loss to Ohio State, they would win 11 of their next 12 with the only loss coming to UConn. Still, they would lose three straight after that before beating Oklahoma. After a loss to Florida, they had back-to-back wins. Last time out, they faced Ole Miss. Texas would lead by four at the end of the first half, and the game would remain tight, seeing multiple lead changes. Still, Ole Miss would take a 72-69 victory.

Meanwhile, LSU is 12-8 on the year, but just 1-6 in conference play. That places them in 14th in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 11-2 to start the year, with losses to Pitt and SMU. Since then, they have just one win, coming away with a 78-74 win over Arkansas. In their last game, they faced Auburn. Auburn took the lead at the 9:06 mark of the first half, and would never give it back, winning the game 87-74.

Here are the Texas-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas-LSU Odds

Texas: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

LSU: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 143.5 (-114)

Under: 143.5 (-106)

How to Watch Texas vs. LSU

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is ranked 34th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas has been stronger on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 41st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 42nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Texas is 48th in the nation in blocks per game this year.

Tre Johnson leads the way for Texas this year. He comes into the game with 19 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Jordan Pope has also been solid this year. He comes in with 11.9 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Julian Larry leads the way in assists per game, having 3.9 assists per game this year. He also adds five points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Arthur Kaluma leads the way. He leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game while adding 13.8 points per game with 2.2 assists, one steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Kadin Shedrick. Shedrick has eight points per game with six rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is ranked 65th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 96th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. LSU has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 94th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. LSU also is 29th in the nation in rebounds per game.

Cam Carter leads the way for LSU this year. He comes into the game with 17.9 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Sears. Sears leads the team with 2.8 assists per game. He is also scoring 14 points per game, with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, Dji Bailey has 9.4 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Corey Chest leads the way. Chest leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 6.8 points per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Final Texas-LSU Prediction & Pick

One of the major factors in this game will be extra possessions. Texas is ninth in the nation in turnovers per game while sitting 186th in opponent turnovers per game this year. LSU is 331st in the nation in turnovers per game while sitting 147th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. Meanwhile, LSU has been solid on the offensive glass, but they are 277th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Texas is 158th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Finally, LSU has struggled on defense in the second half this year. While they are 29th in the nation in opponent points per game in the first half, they are 234th in the nation in opponent points per game in the second half this year. LSU has covered just twice in their last seven games. They will not cover in this one.

Final Texas-LSU Prediction & Pick: Texas +1.5 (-110)