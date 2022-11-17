Published November 17, 2022

We are three weeks away from the official release of the next Set, TFT Set 8: Monster Attack, and before we get to that point, let’s make things more interesting in the world of TFT. TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms will be releasing its final patch for the season. The preview for TFT Set 8: Monster Attack is already available in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) Server of League of Legends. You may now try out the new set in the PBE to gain advantage for the upcoming season. But for now, let’s focus on the final stretch of Set 7.5.

Developer Notes: “It’s the last patch of Dragonlands and it’s going to be a fun one! As a reminder, this extra-special patch lasts three weeks instead of the usual two! It’s packed full of buffs to ensure every unit has a chance in the spotlight before our journey through the Dragonlands comes to a close. Good luck on your final ranked pushes, Tacticians!”





MONSTERS ATTACK! Update

“As exciting as double Treasure Dragon may be, there’s even more excitement brewing in a city called Spatulopolis, where Heroes are made and Monsters are slain (or rehabbed and taught how to behave like upstanding citizens, apparently). Let this serve as a hub for the pieces we’ve released about our next set, coming December 7th!

Monsters Attack! Gameplay Overview: New traits, new units, and the return of the Star Guardians!

Monsters Attack Set Mechanics Overview: New Hero Augments, Item Anvils, and Threats coming to a city near you.

/Dev Teamfight Tactics: Dragonlands Learnings: Gameplay Director, Riot Mort, shares what we’ve learned with Dragonlands and where we are taking these learnings into our next set and beyond!”



SYSTEM CHANGES

DOUBLE TREASURE DRAGONS



Developer Notes: “Kinda wild, dude.

A second Treasure Dragon has replaced the Wolves PVE round!

This Treasure Dragon can be any of the 3 Treasure Dragon variants. The two Treasure Dragons that you see can be different, or the same.

Items from orbs have been reduced by 2 to compensate for the increased item count from Treasure Dragons.”

LARGE CHANGES for the patch

Developer Notes: “Large, like the monsters attacking after this fun three-week patch”

TRAITS



Developer Notes: “Giving some love to our underloved vertical traits! And yeah, Electric Overload 8 is going to be nutty.”

Bruiser Health 180/350/600/1000 ⇒ 180/375/700/1500

Evoker Mana per cast: 4/6/8 ⇒ 5/8/10

Mirage, Electric Overload, chance to proc: 20/25/33/50% ⇒ 20/33/50/100%

Shapeshifter bonus max Health on transformation: 50/125% ⇒ 60/150%

Tempest, lightning strike max Health percentage true damage: 5/15/25/35% ⇒ 10/20/30/45%



UNITS: TIER 1



Developer Notes: “The rise of the true Dragonmancer carry, Sejuani, is upon us. Oh, hey Taliyah, didn’t realize you were in this set. Always the item holder, never the carry… Next time we buff BonkeyKong, he’ll do direct damage to the enemies’ LP.”

Leona Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70

Malphite Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 80

Malphite Attack Speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Nasus max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90

Sejuani max Mana buff: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75

Sejuani Warrior’s Wrath max Health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Taliyah Flowing Volley Damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380

Wukong Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Wukong Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 45



UNITS: TIER 2



Developer Notes: “Continuing the trend of buffing units that haven’t had a turn to carry. Braum enthusiasts, remember to get Hurricane, double Rageblade! But more importantly, remember that I will not be refunding your LP. I Kent believe these Lillia buffs.”

Braum Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 85

Jax Counter Strike Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750

Lillia Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Lillia Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 50

Lillia Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Qiyana Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Qiyana max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Rell Iron Bond Damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440

Twitch Blast Potion Attack Damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%



UNITS: TIER 3



Developer Notes: “I want to take some time to acknowledge that this is our last patch with Nomsy. I’ve known Nomsy for almost a whole set now, and over the course of these past 6ish months I’ve seen her grow from a trainable pet to the well-rounded master of nomming, burping flames, generating Mana, and double casting magical fireballs. I think I speak for all of us here, when I say this: Nomsy, you have been loved. You have finally succeeded in all the things you were trained to do. You are truly a Prodigy! And finally, you will likely be forgotten by everyone as soon as Monsters Attack! goes live (except me, because I sleep with your autograph framed on my nightstand).”

Diana Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Diana Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90

Nomsy Attack Range: 3 ⇒ 4

Cannoneer Nomsy, Tristana Attack Damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120

Seraphine Serenade of the Seas on-hit Damage: 20/35/65 ⇒ 15/25/45

Seraphine Serenade of the Seas shield: 160/220/300 ⇒ 120/160/240

Rakan Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Sylas Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120

Sylas Petricite Burst Damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320

Zeri Watershock Laser Damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525

UNITS: TIER 4



Developer Notes: “Jayce is not the main character of Arcane. Jayce is the main character of patch 12.22.”

Hecarim Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Hecarim Onslaught of Shadows Damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500

Jayce Mercurial Justice transformation Damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500

Jayce Mercurial Justice transformation bonus Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 40

Jayce Mercurial Judgement Second Cast Center Damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000

Jayce Mercurial Judgement Second Cast AOE Damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200

Jayce Mercurial Judgement Healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500

Nilah max Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

AUGMENTS

Developer Notes: “Our two, too high impact Augments are back after their brief removal for our Championship patch. Oh, and while I’m at it, here’s some Championship info: The championship will take place over three days from November 18th (starting at 11:00 CET) to November 20th. Tune in via Twitch to cheer on your second favorite player, as your favorite, me, will not be competing.”

High End Shopping has been added back to the Augment pool

Level Up! has been added back to the Augment pool

SMALL CHANGES

Developer Notes: “Small, like the violin I played when you all got mad at me for insulting Zippy’s intelligence…”

TRAITS



Developer Notes: “What’s in the Seastone?”

Lagoon: the 1000 Seastone stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead

Mage Ability Power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195

Ragewing Attack Speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%

Whispers stacking Attack Damage & Ability Power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7

AUGMENTS



Developer Notes: “Dummies don’t prepare. Trainers prepare you. And Statues come pre-prepared.”

Preparation no longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)

This patch definitely belongs to the Tank Units as most of them are buffed in terms of health and attack power. Of course, the Double Treasure Dragon mechanic would have a massive change on how players would compose their teams, as to having more items than before. This will take all the units to new heights as they would be more useful now with items, than just completing your composition. This will be more crucial in terms of positioning, and having another carry in your team.

This is the last stretch for Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, so if you are gunning for that Masters Ranking, this is your biggest chance to hurry up and get that rank! TFT Set 8 will soon land upon us, which will be on December 7.

