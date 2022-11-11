Teamfight Tactics is planning to release soon its most heroic or downright devious, newest and its 8th set, Monster Attack! From gizmos and gadgets to dragons dominating the board, we will be looking at heroes and villains as the main theme for the next expansion. Riot Games will be introducing new mechanics in the game, especially tweaking augments to add Hero Augments to match the theme. The developers stated that “The only thing a champion needs to become a hero is a Hero Augment.” We will take a quick peek on how these Hero Augments work in the upcoming patch 12.23 for TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack!.

Hero Augments

The new mechanic, Hero Augments, will allow players to chose from three choices to make one champion the “hero” or can become the center piece of your composition. All champions will have 2 unique specific Hero Augments for each of them. Some Hero Augments will make one champion the carry of your team, while some of the hero augments will support the entirety of your team. Each game of TFT will definitely be different since the choices for Hero Augments will be shuffled, while each champion having 2 augments. This will make the game more interesting every single time, even having weird combinations of Augments.

Of course, the game would still give the player the best options possible to match your current board state with the comp you already have. You will always receive a copy of the champion with the chosen Hero Augment, so this will also possibly set up most of team comps that might be missing that specific piece. Like regular augments from the past 2 sets, there will be a total of 3 choices to choose from, with all the same cost for each champion, ranging from units plus or minus one gold. This will still make everything balanced but flexible to choose Augments from.

The Hero Augments will still be offered in a fashion of having the lesser cost units to be offered in the early stages of the game, the middle cost ones to be in the middle point of the game, and having hero augments of high cost units in the late game. If you want to make a low cost unit as your center piece, you better plan on high rolling for it at the start of the game. There’s a special case for Threat units but that will be for later.

Here are some of the samples for Hero Augments in the game:

Gangplank, 1-cost, Get Paid

Gangplank’s supportive Augment has an econ twist that’ll have players living out the pirate fantasy of collecting piles o’ gold.

“When Gangplank or his allies kill an enemy, they have a 25% chance to drop 2 gold. Gain a Gangplank.”