Former NBA legend Kevin Garnett is heavily impressed by San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama's movement for his size

Victor Wembanyama mania is continuing as the 2023-2024 gets underway. Five games into the season, former NBA legend Kevin Garnett is heavily impressed by Wembanyama's play, particularly his movement, which is unmatched for a player of his size.

“Bro, that ain't 7'6 movement,” Garnett said on Showtime Basketball. “Yao Ming moving like a big*ss oak tree when he move. Shaq was…walking like a oak tree bumping into sh*t … I wanna see him in a salsa competition, he's light on his feet!”

Aside from his impressive and light movement, Garnett has already seen huge improvements in the already uber talented San Antonio Spurs rookie from when he left France to play in the United States just a few months ago.

“He has the it factor … He got it, he got it to where he can lead a team. Now it's about his IQ and his education … with the stuff he's getting in San Antonio, you can see the development, how much he's grown in a summer.”

Victor Wembanyama stole the NBA spotlight Thursday when he put in the best game of his young rookie season. Fans were rolling after he played 34 minutes and put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns. Through five games, he's averaging 20.6 points per game, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. If he keeps playing like this, he should easily take the Rookie of the Year award.

Wembanyama and the Spurs take on the Toronto Raptors next, looking to improve to 4-2.