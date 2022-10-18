‘That guy knows how to find his f***ing edge’: The hilarious reason why Phillies OF Brandon Marsh’ hair is always wet

Turn on a Philadelphia Phillies game and you’ll notice something very specific about outfielder Brandon Marsh. His hair is always wet. Such an observation leads to some interesting follow-up questions, such as, why is his hair that wet? Or is this dude that sweaty? Well, any inquiring Phillies fans received an answer to their question ahead of the team’s NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres.

Marsh’s teammate, Garrett Stubbs provided an explanation for the consistent moisture on the Phillies outfielder’s hair, per Jake Mintz of Fox Sports MLB.

“It’s called having some f—ing edge,” Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs responded when asked why his teammate’s luscious locks were perpetually moist. “That guy knows how to find his f—ing edge.”

Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs said that Brandon Marsh “knows how to find his f***ing edge.” It’s not exactly clear what Stubbs means by that, though it’s clear that it makes Marsh feel comfortable out on the diamond.

Marsh himself added that his hair “gets super bristly” if he doesn’t wet it. Whether it’s an ‘edge’ thing or a comfort thing, it’s working for the 24-year-old, who belted a three-run home run in the Phillies’ 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves this past Saturday.

It’s not just Marsh that’s playing with an edge. The entire Phillies team seems to be playing possessed by this October moment, feeding off of each other and the crowd’s energy each time they take the field.

They also seem to be feeding off of Brandon Marsh, who knows “how to find his edge.”