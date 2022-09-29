‘That guy’s a f***ing gamer’: Max Scherzer’s playoff prowess draws NSFW reactions from MLB players

The 2022 MLB playoffs are very nearly upon us. One of the most compelling playoff races that hasn’t reached a conclusion yet is the race between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the National League East crown. And a guy who figures to play a big role in where the Mets finish, and their ensuing playoff run, is starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

Scherzer has been one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB for quite some time, and the Mets are pairing him up with another ace in Jacob deGrom in hopes that they can lead them to a World Series. That’s as deadly a duo of starters the MLB has ever seen in its lengthy history.

The Athletic recently took a poll that involved players voting on a number of categories, with one such category being who would you trust on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series. deGrom came in first, and Scherzer came in second, but it was clear that, while deGrom may have better stuff, Scherzer simply strikes fear in his opponents when he takes the hill. Here’s a look at a few things that players said about the prospects of facing Scherzer in Game 7 of the World Series.

“(On Scherzer in the playoffs): ‘I’ve seen it and it’s f—ing incredible.’

‘He’s filthy. He’s nasty. He’s a complete competitor.’

‘That guy’s a f—ing gamer.” – The Athletic

Those are certainly some noteworthy takes on Scherzer’s skill on the mound, and it goes to show just how fearsome he is once the playoffs roll around. The Mets will still focus on hanging onto their division for the time being, but once the playoffs roll around, it’s clear they are going to be in good hands with Max Scherzer leading the way.