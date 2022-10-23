‘That was a pass!’: Luka Doncic responds to assist deemed as horribly missed shot

Luka Doncic was an absolute magician for the Dallas Mavericks all night in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. But even he didn’t get the benefit of the doubt from the statistician after connecting with Dorian Finney-Smith for an unorthodox alley-oop.

The Mavs superstar went in for a tightly-contested drive against several white jerseys, which forced him to contort in mid air. But instead of trying to finish the layup at an extremely odd angle, Doncic decided to just leave it up to Finney-Smith to finish the bucket without a hitch. Check out the gorgeous play below:

However, a quick look at the play-by-play of the game and you’ll see that the official record on the play is a miss from the Mavs star and a rebound putback for DFS. Safe to say Doncic was not in agreement with the ruling after the game.

“That was a pass … I’m not going to [attempt] a layup and not touch the rim,” Luka Doncic said of the play, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

With the way he was rolling on the night, it’s hard to imagine that Luka Doncic was lying for the sake of the stat sheet. He finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, ten assists on the night without setting foot in the fourth quarter. He also tallied two steals and two blocks for good measure, without even breaking the 30-minute plateau.

In a way, the mistaken record could be taken as a compliment for Luka Doncic. His creativity is so extraordinary that even professionals can’t quantify his decisions accurately.

Either that, or he actually just missed. The truth behind it, we’ll never know for sure.