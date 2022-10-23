Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more.

Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20 rebounds in the process. In their 41-point demolition of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the big man had 25 points on 50 percent shooting on top of 12 boards.

His chemistry with Doncic was so clear as well, with the two connecting for multiple highlight plays against the Grizzlies–including a third-quarter lob that had Mavs fans going wild.

LUKA DONCIC X CHRISTIAN WOOD pic.twitter.com/cyWzLwPdBt — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) October 23, 2022

After the win, Luka Doncic heaped a ton of praise for Christian Wood. In some sort of a warning to the rest of the NBA as well, the Slovenian superstar shared his belief that the 27-year-old big man is “going to be very good for us” (per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News).

Sure enough, Dallas’ success this 2022-23 season still leans on how good Doncic can be. As long as he stays healthy and plays at an MVP level like he did versus the Grizzlies, the Mavs are going to be title contenders.

However, as Doncic said it, Wood is definitely going to be a key part of the Mavs’ championship aspirations. If they want to beat the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and the other top dogs, they need a difference-maker like Wood. He has played that role so far, and they will need him to do so until the final game of the year.