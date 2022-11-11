Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Kyrie Irving of late — and for good reason. The All-Star point guard is now working his way back from a five-game suspension with the Brooklyn Nets over his antisemitic scandal, and at this point, there have been more than a few opposing views with regard to his reinstatement.

The Nets have slapped Irving with a list of items he must accomplish before he is allowed to return to the team. This includes a verbal public apology, counseling, a meeting with the Jewish community, and a meeting with team ownership to prove that this type of behavior won’t happen again. For his part, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that this is all excessive (via Paul Pierce on Twitter):

“I think that’s just kinda too much,” Pierce said. “Just to keep it all honest. He understood that he made a mistake. He apologized for it. But now that they want him to do the comeback to play ball, I just don’t agree with it. We all know that Kyrie is not a hateful person. He’s not antisimetic. You’ve heard a number of his friends come out and say and vouch for him. I just don’t agree with the process he has to go through to get back on the court.”

Pierce is not alone in his belief here. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James himself called out the Nets’ laundry list for Kyrie as he campaigned for Irving’s return. Pierce’s co-host on the Tap In podcast, Antoine Walker, also agrees with his former Celtics teammate’s statement:

“I think it’s terrible,” Walker said. “I think he shouldn’t have to do all this. I think, first of all, we gotta look at the five-game suspension without pay. That’s strong enough right there.”

Kyrie Irving is clearly getting a lot of love from the NBA community right now. They are by no means supporting his decision to push an antisemitic film on Twitter — which is something that he has now apologized for — but individuals from in and around the league seem to be pointing out that Irving is being unfairly persecuted for his mistake here.