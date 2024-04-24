The NFL Draft is obviously most known for the actual picks. There is a lot to look forward to during the draft. There are draft day steals, players who surprisingly fall down the board, players who become draft busts, and much more. Year-round, teams and fans look forward to what selections will be made during the draft, but draft picks aren't the only massive transactions that happen on draft day.
Trades are also a big part of the draft process. Teams are always moving up and down the draft board, moving up to target players they like or moving down to add more capital. There have been some massive picks on draft day, but there have also been some league-altering trades that were made on the day of the draft, despite the fact that teams can trade year around (except for after the trade deadline).
With the 2024 NFL Draft right around the corner, we decided to give you a break from looking at the mock drafts and instead update our list of the most shocking and game-changing NFL Draft day trades ever.
Cowboys trade for Emmitt Smith
The groundwork for Dallas’ return to contention was made through the NFL Draft with the selections of Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman in 1988 and 1989, respectively.
With their offense seemingly set in stone, the Cowboys traded its first and third-round picks with the hopes of selecting linebacker James Francis in the 1990 NFL Draft. However, the Bengals got Francis with the 12th pick, causing Dallas to go another route.
The Cowboys used the 17th NFL Draft pick on running back Emmitt Smith to form “The Triplets.” With Aikman calling the shots and Irvin doing damage down the field, Smith tore defenses with his explosive rushes as a reinvigorated Cowboys squad was able to take home three Vince Lombardi trophies in the 1990s.
Patriots trade for Randy Moss
By 2007, Randy Moss has established himself as one of the most feared wide receivers in the league. However, it was also a time of unhappiness when Moss openly voiced his displeasure in two challenging seasons with the Raiders.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots swooped in on the opportunity and traded their fourth-round NFL Draft selection in exchange for the uber-talented Moss. His partnership with Tom Brady proved to be one of the most lethal quarterback/wide receiver combinations the league has ever seen as the Patriots dismantled their opposition, shattering numerous offensive records en route to just the fourth undefeated regular season in NFL history.
Despite Moss’ terrific three-year stint, the Patriots did not offer him a contract extension and would be released in 2010. Moss would make a brief homecoming with the Vikings thereafter before calling it quits in 2012.
49ers get a tremendous lift with Jerry Rice
Put this NFL Draft story in the “rich get richer” category.
The 49ers were just three months removed from their Super Bowl XIX victory over the Dolphins when they selected Jerry Rice with the 16th overall pick of the 1985 NFL Draft. Head Coach Bill Walsh was reportedly so impressed with Rice that the former decided to trade away 49ers’ first two selections to the Patriots.
Walsh’s intuitions in that NFL Draft proved to be true: Rice would leave his indelible mark with the 49ers. By his fourth season, “Flash 80” led San Francisco to its third Super Bowl victory, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the process.
Rice spent 16 of his 20 playing seasons with the Niners, ranking number one overall in most of the franchise’s all-time offensive ranks.
Chargers and Giants swap quarterbacks
Eli Manning was considered to be the top prize in the 2004 NFL Draft, and logic would dictate that the then-San Diego Chargers will use their number one overall selection on the second generation quarterback.
There was one big problem, though. Eli Manning openly stated to the public that he did not want to be a Charger. General Manager A.J. Smith drafted Manning anyway and worked out a deal with the Giants in exchange for two 2005 NFL Draft picks, Nate Kaeding, Shawne Merriman, and Philip Rivers.
In hindsight, the NFL Draft day trade proved to be beneficial for both teams as Rivers would go on to have a solid 16-year career with the Chargers, earning eight Pro Bowls in the process and leading the Bolts to five NFC West Titles.
Manning would also lead the Giants to a period of success in his tenure, with his crowning glory coming in the form of besting Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Twice.
Saints go all-in for Ricky Williams
Eight draft picks. That was the price Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka was willing to pay to select Ricky Willams with the fifth overall pick of the 1999 Draft. While interest for Williams was warranted as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, eyebrows were raised with Ditka’s approach of trading away most of the Saints’ immediate future.
Ditka was so fascinated with his newly acquired talent that he was willing to hand out a contract reportedly amassing to $68M before Williams was even able to step foot to the professional gridiron.
Unfortunately, Ditka’s bold moves would not come to fruition as the Saints stumbled to a 3-13 record in 1999, costing Ditka his head coaching gig. Williams would only last three seasons with the Saints due to a less than expected performance form such a highly-touted prospect.