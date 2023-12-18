The Batman 2 could still be a long way off according to a new Threads post from James Gunn.

The Batman 2 has gotten a disappointing update regarding its script from James Gunn.

“No script yet”

In an exchange on Threads, Gunn replied to a user asking if he's read any drafts or heard of any developments on The Batman 2.

“I heard a pitch,” Gunn revealed. “No script yet.”

It sounds like The Batman 2 could still be a long way off. To some degree, it makes sense. Matt Reeves' film doesn't take place within the DCEU (now DCU), and it's a completely separate entity. There likely isn't as much of a rush as there is for a film like Superman: Legacy, which Gunn will write and direct.

The Batman was released in March 2022 and grossed over $770 million at the box office. It may have been yet another live-action iteration of the titular character, but it was still a smash hit. Robert Pattinson played the titular role, while Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell played Catwoman, the Riddler, James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively.

While the direct sequel may not come out for a while, a spin-off series is on the horizon. Farrell will return to lead the upcoming Max series, The Penguin, as the titular character.

James Gunn is most known for his work in the MCU. Gunn directed the three Guardians of the Galaxy films. In between the second and third entries, Gunn directed The Suicide Squad and developed Peacemaker for Max. He's since landed a gig that lets him oversee the development and creative of the DCU with Peter Safran. After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — the final holdover from the previous regime — Gunn and Safran will be able to implement their slate.