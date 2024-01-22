The Bear is The Thing... I think.

Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach will not confirm or deny whether he's in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie in an interview with TheWrap.

Rumors have been swirling that the Marvel Studios movie has locked in the main actors for the reboot and that the final casting announcements will be made in the near future. One of those names is Moss-Bachrach's who is supposedly playing Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing.

When asked about said rumors, he said, “Oh, I can't confirm, and I can't deny, I think.”

He's not confirming that he's up for the role, but he's not denying it either. Actors will clearly say in interviews that they are not involved at all if it's a hard no. Obviously, there are exceptions.

The most recent — or at least most recently famous denial — has been Andrew Garfield's before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released. It was done to keep his appearance in the film a secret. It's not a police interrogation where people are strongly encouraged not to lie.

If Moss-Bachrach does end up playing The Thing, this means he would have two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played Micro in Netflix's The Punisher. And Marvel has just officially confirmed that The Punisher (and the show from which it spun off, Daredevil) is part of the MCU.

Another name that's come up for a Fantastic Four main role is Vanessa Kirby, who has been rumored to play Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. Like Moss-Bachrach, Kirby has neither confirmed nor denied when she was asked months ago.

When Variety asked the Napoleon star in November last year, she replied, “I don't know, you'll have to ask them. I would be very honored to join.”

As for Sue Storm's brother, Johnny, the Human Torch, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has been rumored to play him. Again, no official announcements have been made.

One name that has famously been rumored to join the cast is Pedro Pascal's. The Last of Us actor is supposed to play Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic himself. While there has been no official announcement, many outlets, including this one, have reported the rumors.

However, The InSneider has a scoop that might make the rumors even more true. Pascal has reportedly dropped out of a project. It might be for Fantastic Four, but it could very well be for something else. That something else could the next season of HBO's The Last of Us since it's supposed to start filming season two next month.

Earlier reports said that the Marvel movie was set to start production in April. Now it's rumored to start in April instead. Maybe it was pushed to accommodate Pascal's schedule.

Or it could be for the upcoming Mandalorian movie.

Right now, Moss-Bachrach as The Thing is definitely something to think about.