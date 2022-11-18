Published November 18, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

One of the most awaited characters in Genshin Impact back in version 2.5, and now she’s coming back with her re-run in version 3.2. Yae Miko, who oversees all of the Grand Narukami Shrine, will appear in the first banner of the next update. She has an uncanny resemblance to one of miHoYo’s characters in another game, Yae Sakura of Honkai Impact 3rd, which made Miko a highly anticipated character in Genshin Impact. Yae Miko first appeared in the Archon Quest leading to the Raiden Shogun, and is an integral part in resolving the conflict which plagued Inazuma. Five version updates later, and players are finally able to play Yae Miko as a character. This guide will discuss her best build, including her best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions.

Character Overview

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst user, who is able to deal massive burst damage after deploying and consuming three electro ‘turrets’ on the field. She has a low-cooldown Elemental Skill with three charges, and is generally used to deal constant Electro damage and application for a set duration. Her Elemental Burst consumes these turrets, which deals massive AoE damage to foes caught in the explosion. Her kit is focused on burst damage with short field times, which suggests that she works well in Burst-oriented teams.

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura is Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill. Yae Miko dashes backward for a bit, while leaving a Sesshou Sakura in front of her. Each Sesshou Sakura deals periodic Electro DMG to one nearby enemy, and each one increases the power of existing Sesshou Sakuras. Up to a maximum of three can exist at any time.

This ability creates the setup for her Elemental Burst, but on their own, can deal respectable off-field Electro damage similar to Fischl’s Oz. The ability has three charges, which is great for reducing Yae Miko’s field time during her rotation.

Great Secret Art: Tenko Keshin is Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst. She summons thunderbolts from the sky, dealing huge AoE Electro damage. Each existing Sesshou Sakura will also be destroyed, while summoning their own thunderbolt, dealing Electro damage.

This ability is Yae Miko’s main source of damage, which mainly dictates how she is played in a conventional setup. Some unique strategies might arise from this, but the easiest play style for her is dropping three Sesshou Sakuras, and popping them with this Elemental Burst, for huge damage.

Best Weapons for Yae Miko



Kagura’s Verity – This is Yae Miko’s signature weapon, and has a passive that has a perfect synergy with her skill set. It provides a high amount of passive Crit DMG, which is a rare and desirable stat from any weapon. Apart from that, the weapon increases Elemental Skill DMG everytime her skill is cast, and the wielder additionally gains 12% all Elemental DMG Bonus, after gaining three stacks.

Other good 5-star weapon alternatives are the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, which provides high Crit Rate and good Elemental DMG Bonus, and the Skyward Atlas which gives high base ATK and decent ATK% Bonus.

The Widsith – It’s stat passive alone makes it quite desirable, since it provides high Crit DMG for a 4-star weapon, while having a more useful passive unlike the Blackcliff Agate. Especially when at Refinement 5, the Widsith is a competitive weapon that can’t be ignored, since all the three different buffs are beneficial for Yae Miko. Its biggest caveat is that the buff can only be activated every other rotation, assuming her team’s ideal rotation is less than 30 seconds (which is the weapon’s passive cooldown).

Solar Pearl – This weapon is a lot more accessible than the Widsith, and doesn’t suffer from inconsistencies due to rotation timings. Obtained from the Battle Pass, even a Refine 1 Solar Pearl is highly viable for the low-spending player, and provides a lot of good bonuses which Yae Miko would gladly have.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers – Being a catalyst user, Yae Miko can make good use of this amazing support weapon. This is especially useful for Physical teams which require Superconduct reactions for better damage.

Best Artifact Sets for Yae Miko

Mixed Set (Gladiator’s Finale, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, Thundering Fury) – Due to Electro characters not having a good and highly offensive artifact set for now, a mixed set between Electro DMG bonus and ATK% bonuses are currently ideal for Yae Miko. This is actually a good thing, since it makes it easier to mix high-value artifact pieces from different sets, which may result in a high damage output.

Tenacity of the Millelith – When Paired with the Thrilling Tales catalyst, Yae Miko can perform as an extremely effective Electro support character, providing another character up to 68% ATK bonus, and the rest of the team with 20% ATK bonus.

Building Around the Grand Priestess of the Grand Narukami Shrine

Inazuma National Team – This team is composed of Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Kazuha, and Sangonomiya Kokomi. Similar to the Liyue National Team, this team is composed of four characters hailing from Inazuma. This team is burst-switch focused and has a strict rotation in order to perform as smoothly as possible. The major downside of this team is the expense needed to obtain them, as it requires four exclusive 5-star characters.

Raiden Battery – This is more of a flex team, where Raiden and Miko are core characters, and with the other two slots freely filled by any two viable characters. Because of Raiden’s incredibly useful team-wide Energy regeneration, multiple characters who have costly but powerful bursts can hop in, like Xiangling, Bennett, or Jean. However, this core team is only a consequence of Miko’s glaring downside of having a 90 Energy cost burst, the highest in the game.