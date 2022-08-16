The biggest threat to the Packers atop the NFC North in 2022

The Green Bay Packers have been the face of the NFC North for some time now.

Since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008, the Packers have finished first in the division eight times. Over this same stretch, they have missed the playoffs just three times.

Throughout the last three seasons, the Packers have finished atop the NFC North each year, while posting a 13-3 record each season. They have also been top ten in point differential during this stretch. Coincidentally enough, this lines up with the hiring of head coach Matt LaFleur.

While the team has struggled to find legitimate success in the playoffs, as they haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2010, they have still been among the best in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has cemented himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The one-time Super Bowl champion has put together one of the best resumes in NFL history. He has been a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, four-time MVP, and was a member of the All-2010s team.

Along with these accomplishments, Rodgers has managed to remain elite, even at 38 years old. Over the last three seasons, he has posted a starting record of 39-9. Rodgers has thrown for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions.

But now heading into 2022, Rodgers and the Packers will be without their strongest weapon.

During the off-season, the Packers sent superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This blockbuster trade has left a hole in this receiving room.

In an attempt to replace what Adams did for this offense, the Packers brought in several wide receivers this off-season.

Through free agency, Green Bay signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Most recently, Watkins spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, he recorded 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown.

With the draft, the Packers continued their trend of not taking wide receivers in the first round. Instead, they added North Dakota St. wide receiver, Christian Watson, in the second round, and Nevada wide receiver Romeo Dubbs in the fourth round.

Dubbs has been a solid piece of this offense since the start of training camp. Aaron Rodgers has given him credit on multiple occasions.

This offense will have a new WR1 in Allen Lazard. The young receiver has shined in the past but looks to be set for a true breakout this upcoming season.

This offense will also deploy a strong backfield in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. Both runners have lead-back capabilities, making this backfield one of the best in the NFL.

Green Bay has also assembled a strong defense, headlined by star cornerback Jaire Alexander. While this group suffered some losses over the off-season, they have found ways to handle this, through both the draft and free agency.

But could this be the season that the Packers finally fall in the NFC North? There is a chance.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a team full of potential. They have assembled a strong group of young, but talented players on both sides of the ball.

The offense has several talented skill players in wide receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown, running back D’Andre Swift, and tight endT.J. Hockenson.

They also added Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams, in the draft. Williams has the potential to be a superstar in the NFL, but the Lions will still have to wait for him to be 100%.

The defense also looks better than it has in the past, but on paper, it is still far from elite. The addition of University of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will immediately help elevate this unit, but they aren’t where they need to be just yet.

This team as a whole, while they will be exciting, still isn’t on the level of the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are expected to be in for a rough season in 2022. The team is under a new regime and is currently in the midst of a full-on rebuild.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields will lead this unit this upcoming season. The former Ohio State quarterback shined during his college days. During his rookie season, he looked solid and showed flashes of how good he could be.

But overall, this roster is far from being competitive. They are young on both sides of the ball and this lack of experience could be their downfall this upcoming season.

Given time, they could surpass the Packers, but not just yet.

The Packer’s biggest threat in the NFC North

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could be the team that proves to be a threat to the Packers.

Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, they have a roster that is built to win now. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook are all proven talents in the NFL.

As Jefferson enters his third professional season, he could be on the verge of being a unanimous top-five wide receiver in the NFL. Throughout his first two seasons, he has recorded 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook, while he has dealt with injuries in the past, is an extremely talented running back. Throughout his five-year NFL career, he has rushed for 4,820 yards and 39 touchdowns. He has also caught 182 receptions for 1,499 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Vikings bringing in new head coach Kevin O’Connell, this offense will reach new levels in 2022.

The defensive side of the ball is also full of talented players. While many of them are young, there is also a blend of veterans that have proven themselves on multiple occasions.

Erik Hendricks, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, and former Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith have all been stars in the NFL. And now they will all be on this defense.

The Packers roster, while still solid, is currently beatable. If a team were to take them down, it could very well be this Vikings squad.