Amazon Prime became the latest high profile Twitter user to get in on the Elon-bashing over the Twitter Blue debacle. The company used its Prime Video UK twitter account to post a meme of its popular Homelander villain character from Prime Video’s The Boys to comment on Elon Musk‘s decision to remove blue checkmarks for Twitter users who refuse to pay an $8 a month verification fee.

The tweet references a famous scene from season two of The Boys, in which Homelander pushes his own son off a twenty-foot high roof. In the tweet, Homelander is labelled “Twitter” (and is clearly a stand-in for Elon Musk), as he’s shown lording over his fallen son, who has the infamous blue check mark obscuring his face. Below the picture reads the caption, “Well… he can do what he wants,” which is a reference to Homelander’s most famous quote from the series, “I’m the Homelander. And I can do whatever the f*** I want.”

Well… he can do what he wants 🤷 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/acW2IyI2Kb — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) April 21, 2023

Whether this really qualifies as commentary about the controversial Musk move, or is simply a way for Amazon to publicize one of its own hit properties is up for debate. One could also argue that this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black with Amazon’s similarly coercive attempts to get customers to pay a fee to subscribe to its Prime service. But nevertheless, when one ruthless corporation owned by an unscrupulous billionaire feels the need to call out another for doing something even more egregious… it’s noteworthy.

No word yet if Amazon plans to draw further parallels to Elon Musk by having Homelander start a faulty private space exploration company or an electric vehicle factory whose workers’ rights are often secondary to bottom-line profit.