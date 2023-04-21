My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Elon Musk‘s new Twitter Blue update went into effect on Thursday, removing the verified blue check marks for pretty much everybody who had one without paying for it. Of course, Musk made sure there were some exceptions, with one of those exceptions being Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. One person who wasn’t happy about that was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Musk announced that he personally paid for James’ Twitter Blue subscription, which was a bit of an odd revelation, to which Hill’s former quarterback in Patrick Mahomes asked why Musk wouldn’t pay for his subscription. Hill appears to agree with Mahomes, firing off some cryptic shots at Musk after he revealed he paid for James’ subscription.

Via Tyreek Hill:

“You paid for Bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check.”

You can make an argument that Hill isn’t talking about Mahomes here, but considering how Mahomes took to Twitter to voice his complaints about Musk’s decision, chances are Hill is referencing his former quarterback. Hill did note after tweeting this, though, that it would likely cause a lot of football fans to wonder who he was referencing here.

Via Tyreek Hill:

“That last tweet gone have people wondering.”

Musk’s new Twitter Blue update certainly has not been popular among many folks, including pro athletes who have lost their popular verified checkmark. It will be interesting to see if any changes are ushered in in the near future, because right now, Hill isn’t the only guy who appears to be upset with Musk’s handling of the situation.