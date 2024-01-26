Get ready for the high-stakes Carabao Cup final clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, as reports suggest a potential shift in kick-off time.

The highly anticipated Carabao Cup final clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley is facing a potential shake-up in kick-off time due to concerns about fan clashes. Reports indicate that the Met Police, deeming the event high-risk, is advocating for an earlier start, suggesting a shift from 4.30 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, February 25. While the EFL initially intended to adhere to the 4.30 pm kick-off, aligning with their contractual obligations to Sky Sports, ongoing discussions between league officials and the police may lead to a compromise, with a 3 pm kick-off emerging as a viable solution.

The road to the final has seen Liverpool overcome Fulham 3-2 on aggregate, showcasing their resilience in a closely contested semi-final. On the other hand, Chelsea dominated Middlesbrough, bouncing back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to secure an emphatic 6-1 victory. This sets the stage for an intense showdown between two football powerhouses in their second Carabao Cup final in two years.

The significance of this final is heightened by the recent history between the two clubs in the competition. In the 2022 Carabao Cup final, Liverpool and Chelsea battled to a thrilling draw, resulting in a dramatic penalty shootout. Liverpool emerged victorious in the shootout, securing the trophy after a gripping contest that added another chapter to the rivalry between these Premier League giants.

Football fans eagerly await the final decision as negotiations continue over the next week regarding the potential kick-off time adjustment. The prospect of witnessing another intense duel between Liverpool and Chelsea, especially in light of their recent history in the Carabao Cup, only adds to the anticipation surrounding this high-stakes final at Wembley.