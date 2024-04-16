The United States had a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so it looks like they're coming back with a vengeance in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are reportedly joining Team USA, but there's still a roster spot open, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with :
⭐️ Steph Curry
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐️ Kevin Durant
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Joel Embiid
⭐️ Devin Booker
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Anthony Edwards
⭐️ Jrue Holiday
⭐️ Bam Adebayo
⭐️ Anthony Davis
Who'll have the honor of rounding out the United States' 12-man team remains to be seen, but there's certainly a case to be made for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Why Jaylen Brown could join Team USA in Paris
The Celtics already have some great representation on Team USA, as 2020 Olympic gold medal winners Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday have reportedly made the cut. However, that doesn't mean there isn't room for one more, as Brown had an impressive 2023-24 regular season and was named an All-Star for the third time in his career.
What's more, the Georgia native expressed how much he would love to play for Team USA in early October during Media Day:
“Playing for USA Basketball, I think there's no greater honor,” he said. “Playing for your country, coming from where I come from, coming from where the majority of our [NBA] demographic comes from, having the opportunity to represent your community, the people that support you, I think that is a part of it as well. So, being able to participate would be very cool.”
Alongside stars like Tatum, Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis, Brown helped the Celtics earn the best overall record in the league this season. He averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a career-high 3.6 assists per game. The 27-year-old also shot a career-high 49.9% from the field and averaged 2.4 turnovers per game, his lowest output since the 2019-2020 season.
Of course, the other guys vying for the last spot on Team USA have impressive statistics too. Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of the favorites to complete the roster, and 2024 All-Stars Paolo Banchero, Paul George, and Jalen Brunson are all contenders as well, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The United States could obviously just load their team up with the biggest names and call it a day, yet fit and chemistry are very important for Olympic roster-building. Since Team USA already has ball-handlers like Curry and Tyrese Haliburton, a point guard like Brunson isn't a necessity.
A forward like Banchero, who's become a burgeoning star for the Orlando Magic, wouldn't be a bad addition. Yet, his 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2023 FIBA World Cup weren't exactly a dazzling start to his international basketball career. That FIBA team that Brunson and Banchero were a part of failed to medal and had a rough fourth-place finish, which is a major reason why America wants to bounce back in the Paris Olympics.
Leonard and George, who are the franchise cornerstones of the Clippers, are arguably more proven players than Brown. George even won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics while Leonard nearly joined Team USA back in 2012.
Although Leonard seems like the clear choice, his troublesome injury issues are always lurking. The 32-year-old could even miss some time during Los Angeles' first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
George has been more reliable in terms of health, but he's older than Leonard and scored fewer points on worse efficiency than Brown this season. Brown also has plenty of experience playing with Tatum and Holiday and is a much-improved defender who can help the United States in multiple ways.
At the end of the day, there isn't really a wrong answer for Team USA. Brown's strong 2023-24 campaign with the Celtics and potential chemistry with his fellow countrymen do make him worthy of another look from the selection committee, though.