The Crew 2 recently received a seasonal update that may be one of the last before the release of The Crew Motorfest, which releases September 14th, 2023. Season 9 Episode 1: American Legends is available for all players for free starting today, July 5th. The update includes a brand new mode, new vehicles, and a preview to the story of The Crew Motorfest.

The developers also released a road map with content releasing now until September. There's a lot to talk about, so let's dive right in.

If you want to read more about the patch notes for update 1.29, check out our article on it here. Additionally, here's the trailer:

Race Creator

As the name suggests, Race Creator will allow players to create their own courses. Those maps can be shared, favorited, and saved to menus for players who enjoyed them. You can open the race creator tool while in Free Roam. Then the mode begins.

As you're driving, you can place checkpoints, including starting and finishing lines. Afterwards, you can customize the race's rules and settings. Players can customize:

Checkpoints

Gameplay Discipline Restriction Traffic Traffic Density Player Collisions

Ambiance Ambience Type Weather Time of Day Hours & Minutes Wildlife / Pedestrians

Personalize Race Name Random Name Race Picture



Once you're finished, voila! You've made yourself a race for you and friends to enjoy.

New Stories & Road To Oahu

New Stories are coming to The Crew 2. According to the developer they are based on “classic treasure hunts with a unique reward at the end of each Story”. The Stories in Season 9 are actually previews to the hosts we'll see in The Crew Motorfest.

Gameplay Flow:

All Stories are available in the dedicated Motorflix menu.

To activate a Story, you can click on the dedicated ticket.

You will have a glimpse of the featured character's story to discover by following the different clues.

While in the menu, you can pin the first step.

Then try to find the correct location indicated by the step.

You will unlock the reward after finding the final location.

Events

A new event, Road To Oahu, will drop in the coming weeks.

Road To Oahu, will drop in the coming weeks. The New Live Xtrem event will switch automatically between the different vehicle types throughout the race.

The events will immerse players into the upcoming experiences to be had in The Crew Motorfest.

New and Returning Vehicles

The update is adding two new vehicles, as well as bringing back old vehicles. Some of the new cars include the Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (1975), and the Lancia Stratos HF GR4. Those cars can be purchased with Crew Credits or bucks.

Many cars from previous Motorpasses are making their return to the game:

Alfa Romeo GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO Outclassed Edition (2017) – July 5th

Hummer H1 ALPHA US Wildlife Watchers (2006) – July 12th

Chrysler 300 SRT8® Limousine (2013) – July 26th

Creators YasidDESIGN X American Petrol (2021) – August 16th

KTM X-BOW R Spear Racing Ed. (2016) – August 16th

Season 9 Episode 1 Motorpass & LIVE Summits

Like previous seasons, you can purchase the new motorpass with bucks or Crew Credits.

Here are some of the new vehicles and rewards coming to Season 9 Episode 1:

Bugatti CHIRON SUPER SPORT 300+ Divine Edition (2019) – Tier 1

Ford MUSTANG BOSS 429 Lime Edition (1969) – Tier 13

Chevrolet CAMARO RS Ghost Edition (1969) – Tier 25

Nissan GT-R Haru Edition (2015) – Tier 37 (Free Track)

Ocean Spirit Smoke – Tier 1

Surf Tire – Tier 9

Shaka Rooftop – Tier 19 (Free Track)

Relaxed Summer Outfit – Tier 50

For Live Summits – The 5th Anniversary Special Summit is on the way. Reaching platinum rank will unlock you the “Anniversary Tires”. The first premium summit of the season also gives you a chance to earn the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 (2012). Other rewards include 150,000 followers, plus Legendary HC Perf Parts:

Fame Magnet

Rich + Popular

You can read the full notes for season 9 on their website here.

For more information on the LIVE Summit Events and car bundles, you can check out their article here.

The Crew 2 Sale

There's certainly a lot of new content coming to The Crew 2. If you don't own the game and are interested in getting it, now may be a good time as ever.

The Crew 2 and specific versions of each game are on sale for the following consoles:

The game's Standard and Gold Editions are on sale for 90% off on the PS Store. (Until July 20th)

All game's editions are on Sale for 90% off on Steam. (Until July 13th)

The game is also available on Xbox and the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately the sale isn't available on those platforms.

The Crew 2 was developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower and released on May 31, 2018. For more updates on the Crew 2 and the upcoming The Crew Motorfest, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.