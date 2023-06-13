The Crew Motorfest is coming out this year, six years after the series' previous installment. Ubisoft is back in the racing scene again with it's third Crew game. The online racing series started almost a decade ago, and is back and bigger than ever.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, The Crew is an online-only racing video game set in an open world environment based off of scaled-down recreations of various locations (mainly, the United States of America). The games feature multiplayer elements as well as role-playing mechanics as you build your character (and your car) throughout your experience.

From cooperative boss events that you can partake in together, or races where you can compete against others, The crew brings the racing world into an online-only atmosphere.

While the first game was set in 5 different regions, Motorfest will take place in Oahu, Hawaii. Below is the gameplay premiere trailer in case you're interested.

The Crew Motorfest Release Date – September 14th, 2023

The Crew Motorfest releases on September 14th, 2023. Players who pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Edition can get 3 days Early Access to the game. It will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store).

As with any Ubisoft game, there will be multiple editions of the game that you can pick up and play at launch:

Standard Edition – $69.99 (USD) Liberty Walk Pack including: – Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition – Exclusive outfit – Exclusive car underglow and tires

– $69.99 (USD) Gold Edition – $99.99 All of the Above Early Access (3 days) Year 1 Pass – 3 cars available at launch, including two exclusives: 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 2 new vehicles released every month

– $99.99 Ultimate Edition – $119.99 All of the Above Access to original content designed by Hawaiian artist Keola Rapozo including: Fitted Rainbow Pack: Honda Civic Type R Fitted Edition Avatar outfit pack Two customization vanities Fitted Jungle Pack Porsche 718 Spyder Fitted Edition Avatar outfit pack Two customization vanities

– $119.99

Ubisoft+ Members can also get access to the Ultimate Edition of the game for $14.99 per month.

Additionally, the PS4 and Xbox One standard versions will only be $59.99.

Gameplay

Taking notes from the Forza Horizon series, The Crew Motorfest will be themed around a festival. It will serve as the game's hub, where players can access events, and play with a wide variety of vehicles. The Crew games have always donned cars on their covers, but you can also ride motorcycles, planes, boats, and more.

The Playlists are dubbed “THE event at Motorfest”. They provide a selection of campaigns that lets you play around with many of the vehicles the game has to offer. Each playlist comes with its own objectives, gameplay, rewards, and environments that can be played with.

One example is the Made in Japan playlist, which has the player racing from high mountain peaks to neon-lit Honolulu streets filled with Japanese Cultural imagery.

There's also playlists for different eras of car and racing history from the 50s to the 90s. You'll get to seee how vehicles you drive have come to change over the years. But it's not just the cars that change, but the entire gameplay experience as well.

For example, if you drive in the 1950s playlist, you'll have to drive without a GPS or map. Instead, there will be different ways indicating where you'll turn. In this example, all you get is a picture on the bottom right showing you where to turn.

Completing all the events of a playlist gives you access to a special edition vehicle along with some theme challenges to test your skills.

But if you're just looking to lay back and have fun, check out the Festival area. You can meet with other players and participate in drag races, drifting circuits, off-road rampages, and much more. There's also the Car Meet Tent, where a weekly customization contest takes place. It's also worth mentioning that every vehicle is fully customizable.

Something else to note is the ability to change your vehicle mid-challenge. We're not quite sure in which challenges you can do these yet, but they look fun.

Beta Sign-Ups

A closed beta of the game will run from July 21-23 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X players. If you're interested in participating, here's the link. If you've registered for Ubisoft's Insider Program, then you don't need to worry about signing up for the beta. Streamers and YouTubers alike will be allowed to show their gameplay footage, though all players won't be able to transfer any saved data to the final product.

PC players can also check to see the system requirements for the game.

PC players can also check to see the system requirements for the game.