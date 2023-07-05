While fans of The Crew Series are excited for the release of The Crew Motorfest. they'll be happy to know the current installment received a new update. Update 1.29 comes out today in preparation of Season 9 Episode 1: American Legends. The updates includes new vehicles and events, as well as a brand new mode.

Race Creator is an exciting feature coming to the game's 9th season, which allows players to create races for others to enjoy. The mode itself is fairly simple, you start off on the map, and drive around while setting up checkpoints.

When finished setting all your checkpoints, you can edit different aspects of the race. This ranges from editing each checkpoint, to gameplay restrictions like Traffic Density and Discipline. Additionally, the player can edit Ambience features like weather, time of day, and even Wildlife and Pedestrians. You can also choose a picture to be a thumbnail for the race when sharing it online.

As for the rest of the update, it includes new 24 vehicles, new items in the shops, and of course, the 4 new stories. The stories will include backgrounds on some of the characters in the upcoming The Crew Motorfest.

Update 1.29 Official Notes

Below is the official developer update notes for The Crew 2 Update 1.29.

DETAILED PATCH NOTES

Patch Size per platform

PC: 34.3GB approx.

PlayStation: MENA: 31.2 GB approx. SCEJ: 31.8 GB approx. SCEA: 33.0 GB approx. SCEE: 34.2 GB approx.

Xbox: 35.22 GB approx.

Patch sizes may vary based on your game version.

General

Highlights

[Added] Race Creator is here! Players now have the ability to create, publish, and share their own races.

Race Creator is here! [Added] The Crew Motorfest Collection Import information.

The Crew Motorfest Collection Import information. [Added] 4 New Stories will be available in Episode 1 and will be focusing on the background of some of the hosts in The Crew Motorfest: Malu, Pierce, Jim, and Toji. Episode 1 will also have the ‘Road to O’ahu’ new event.

4 New Stories will be available in Episode 1 and will be focusing on the background of some of the hosts in The Crew Motorfest: Malu, Pierce, Jim, and Toji. [Added] Dual Currency Purchases. Introducing Dual Currency purchases, you can complete the purchase of a vehicle with another currency if you are missing the full amount of one currency.

Dual Currency Purchases. [Added] Activity Tickets updated with screenshots accurately representing the events.

Features

Vanity Items

[Added] 93 Vanities, 58 Included in the Motorpass Horns: 11 items Nitros : 14 items Outfits: 6 items Rooftops: 10 items Smokes: 10 items Tires: 21 items Underglows: 16 items Window Tints: 5 items

93 Vanities, 58 Included in the Motorpass

Bundle/Shop

[Added] 81 New bundles throughout the season. 19 Summit Bundles 24 Custom Bundles 19 Vanity Bundles 19 Basic Bundles New vehicle highlights in HQ’s and new Vanity Shop rotation each week.

81 New bundles throughout the season.

LIVE Summit

[Added] 19 New LIVE Summits

Game Mode

[Added] 4 New stories have been added for this Season. 2 Long stories. 2 Medium stories.

4 New stories have been added for this Season.

Motorpass

[Added] Brand new Motorpass split into 2 episodes. Each episode containing exclusive vehicle and vanity rewards. 64 Fame-based Seasonal challenges, 32 per episode. Motorpass

Brand new Motorpass split into 2 episodes.

World

[Fixed] Can no longer see patches of grass south Miami concrete.

Missions

[Added] New PvE Events. 1 New Mixed Event ‘Road to O’ahu’

New PvE Events.

Activity Menu

Misc.

[Added] Race Creator Tool

Race Creator Tool [Added] Community Races Tab

Vehicles

New Vehicles

[Added] 24 New vehicles.

3C/Handling

[Fixed] Mclaren 765LT no longer has incorrect widebody fender offset

The Crew 2 Sale

The Crew 2 and specific versions of each game are on sale for the following consoles:

The game's Standard and Gold Editions are on sale for 90% off on the PS Store. (Until July 20th)

All game's editions are on Sale for 90% off on Steam. (Until July 13th)

The game is also available on Xbox and the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately the sale isn't available on those platforms.

The Crew 2 was developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower and released on May 31, 2018. For more updates on the Crew 2 and the upcoming The Crew Motorfest, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.