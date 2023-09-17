The Crew Motorfest has an impressive collection of vehicles: a total of 604 models across 76 manufacturers. However, 89 of these vehicles are locked permanently behind the existence of a The Crew 2 save. That means the following cars in this list of The Crew 2 exclusives in this The Crew Motorfest guide will only ever be unlockable if you have a save file of Ubisoft's previous game in the series.
The Crew Motorfest Guide: A Complete List of All The Crew 2 Exclusive Cars
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Origin
|Type
|Performance Level
|Transmission
|Power (BHP)
|Weight (kg)
|Speed (km/h)
|Acceleration (s)
|Aston Martin
|Vulcan The Duke
|2016
|UK
|Racing
|650
|FRD
|820
|1,360
|330
|2.9
|Audi
|RS 5 Coupe USST Official Edition
|2018
|Germny
|Street Tier 2
|477
|4WD
|450
|—
|280
|3.9
|BMW
|i8 Roadster Stellar Edition
|2018
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|429
|4WD
|374
|1,670
|250
|4.6
|BMW
|M8 Performance Edition
|2019
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|555
|4WD
|625
|1,960
|250
|3.2
|BMW
|Z4 M40i Agent Edition
|2019
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|439
|FRD
|335
|1,610
|250
|4.5
|Bugatti
|Divo Emerald Storm Edition
|2019
|France
|Hypercar
|712
|4WD
|1500
|1,995
|350
|2.4
|Bugatti
|Divo Magma Edition
|2019
|France
|Hypercar
|712
|4WD
|1500
|1,995
|350
|2.4
|Bugatti
|EB11 Super Sport Anodized Edition
|1992
|France
|Hypercar
|635
|4WD
|592
|1,418
|350
|3.3
|Bugatti
|Veyron Deep Blue Edition
|2016
|France
|Hypercar
|714
|4WD
|1200
|1,990
|410
|2.6
|Bugatti
|Veyron Edition One
|2016
|France
|Hypercar
|714
|4WD
|1200
|1,990
|410
|2.6
|Cadillac
|Coupe Deville Marco's Cab
|1949
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|122
|FRD
|160
|—
|161
|13.4
|Chevrolet
|3100 The Rocket Co.
|1951
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|24
|FRD
|92
|1,480
|—
|—
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS Bend Eition
|2010
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|433
|FRD
|426
|1,755
|250
|4.7
|Chevrolet
|Camaro ZL1 Rift Edition
|2017
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|544
|FRD
|650
|1,761
|314
|3.5
|Chevrolet
|Corvette C2 2.0 Edition
|1963
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|405
|FRD
|360
|1,367
|229
|5.9
|Chevrolet
|Corvette C3 F1R3 Edition
|1968
|USA
|Racing
|546
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Chevrolet
|Corvette C7 ZR1 Gold Nugget Edition
|2019
|USA
|Hypercar
|633
|FRD
|755
|1,615
|341
|3.1
|Chevrolet
|Corvette C7 ZR1 Long Range Edition
|2019
|USA
|Hypercar
|636
|FRD
|755
|1,641
|341
|3.1
|Chevrolet
|Corvette C8.R
|2020
|USA
|Racing
|634
|MR
|651
|1,240
|—
|—
|Chevrolet
|Impala LowRider Red Duchess Edition
|1967
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|301
|FRD
|385
|1,741
|201
|7.4
|Chrysler
|300 SRT8 Crown Edtion
|2013
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|513
|FRD
|470
|1,891
|281
|4.7
|Chrysler
|300 SRT8 Limousine
|2013
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|250
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Creators
|Concept Spruemeister SM71
|2023
|USA
|Alpha GP
|787
|FRD
|900
|—
|340
|—
|Creators
|DeLorean DMC-12 Outadrift
|1981
|France
|Drift
|464
|MR
|—
|1,244
|—
|—
|Creators
|Hunter 51
|2021
|USA
|Rally Raid
|60
|4WD
|—
|—
|190
|—
|Creators
|Tempesta
|2022
|Italy
|Hypercar
|628
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Creators
|YasidDESIGN X American Petrol
|20211
|UK
|Alpha GP
|767
|FRD
|900
|—
|340
|—
|DeLorean
|DMC-12 Monster Edition
|1981
|USA
|Monster
|362
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dodge
|Challenger R/T Riff Edition
|1970
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|346
|FRD
|425
|1,746
|235
|5.8
|Dodge
|Challenger SRT Demon Awaken Edition
|2018
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|575
|FRD
|840
|1,941
|—
|2.3
|Dodge
|Chargerr SRT-8 Lab Edition
|2012
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|476
|FRD
|470
|1,891
|281
|4.7
|Dodge
|SRT Viper GTS Lightning Edition
|2013
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|578
|FRD
|640
|1,460
|330
|3.3
|Fender
|Charcoal
|2012
|USA
|Demolition
|340
|FRD
|550
|—
|180
|—
|Ford
|F-150 Raptor Race Truck Ghost Recon Edition
|2017
|USA
|Rally Raid
|355
|4WD
|450
|2,713
|160
|8.3
|Ford
|F-150 SVT Raptor from Outer Space
|2010
|USA
|Raly Raid
|217
|4WD
|—
|—
|190
|—
|Ford
|Focus RS RX Glow Motorsport Edition
|2016
|USA
|Rally
|518
|4WD
|600
|—
|—
|2.0
|Ford
|GT Interception Unit
|2017
|USA
|Hypercar
|608
|MR
|647
|1,385
|347
|4.0
|Ford
|Mustang GT Fastback Stunt Edition
|2015
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|508
|FRD
|420
|1,600
|250
|5.1
|Forsberg Racing
|Nissan 350Z Roadster
|2009
|Japan
|Drift
|490
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Forsberg Racing
|Nissan 370Z Dominion Edition
|2022
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|343
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Forsberg Racing
|Nissan 370Z East African Safari Z
|2020
|Japan
|Rally
|441
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Forsberg Racing
|Nissan 370Z Pro Drift
|2021
|Japan
|Drift
|529
|FRD
|1300
|—
|322
|—
|Forsberg Racing
|Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3
|2020
|Japan
|Racing
|603
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Forsberg Racing
|Gold Leader Z
|1975
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|493
|FRD
|500
|—
|—
|—
|Honda
|S2000 Red Panther Edition
|2009
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|502
|FRD
|240
|1,295
|250
|6.2
|Hummer
|H1 Alpha US Wildlife Watchers
|2006
|USA
|Rally Raid
|130
|4WD
|—
|3,555
|190
|—
|Hummer
|HX Concept Enforcer unit
|2008
|USA
|Rally Raid
|331
|4WD
|300
|—
|—
|—
|Indian
|Scout The Cruiser Edition
|2015
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|395
|—
|100
|244
|—
|—
|Jaguar
|C-X75 Concept Lunar Year Edition
|2013
|UK
|Hypercar
|622
|4WD
|850
|1,350
|354
|—
|Jeep
|Wrangler Pioneer Edition
|2012
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|310
|4WD
|202
|1,746
|158
|11.2
|Koenigsegg
|Gemera Outclassed Edition
|2020
|Sweden
|Hypercar
|713
|4WD
|1700
|1,850
|400
|1.9
|KTM
|1190 RC8 R Power Track Racing Edition
|2015
|Austria
|Racing
|578
|—
|199
|204
|200
|3.1
|KTM
|X-Bow GT4 Raw Edition
|2016
|Austria
|Racing
|540
|MR
|360
|975
|265
|3.9
|KTM
|X-Bow R Spear Racing Edition
|2016
|Austria
|Alpha GP
|733
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Lotus
|Evora GTE Overcut Edition
|2012
|UK
|Street Tier 2
|509
|MR
|470
|1,276
|274
|3.8
|Mazda
|MX-5 Miata NA Spearbug Edition
|1989
|Japan
|Rally Raid
|286
|FRD
|—
|—
|190
|—
|Mazda
|RX-3 Supercharged Edition
|1972
|Japan
|Street Tier 1
|201
|FRD
|109
|884
|180
|10.8
|Mazda
|RX-7 Turbo Sakura Edition
|1988
|Japan
|Street Tier 1
|446
|FRD
|182
|1,250
|230
|6.8
|Mazda
|RX-8 Thunderwave Edition
|2010
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|528
|FRD
|232
|1,532
|—
|—
|Mazda
|RX7 Shirogane Edition
|2002
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|497
|FRD
|255
|1,290
|252
|4.9
|McLaren
|720S Spider Blast Edition
|2019
|UK
|Hypercar
|628
|MR
|710
|1,468
|341
|2.9
|McLaren
|P1 Gold Line Edition
|2013
|UK
|Hypercar
|673
|MR
|903
|1,395
|350
|2.8
|Mini
|Cooper S Checkered Racing Edition
|2010
|UK
|Racing
|603
|—
|—
|1,189
|300
|—
|Mitsubishi
|FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition
|1997
|Japan
|Street Tier 1
|413
|FFD
|197
|1,150
|180
|6.9
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer Evolution X Black Knight Edition
|2014
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|485
|4WD
|295
|1,758
|250
|4.7
|Nissan
|300 ZX (Z32) Kaido-ou Edition
|1994
|Japan
|Street Tier 1
|370
|FRD
|279
|1,595
|250
|6.5
|Nissan
|Skyline GT-R (R34) High Octane Edition
|2002
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|540
|4WD
|280
|1,540
|—
|—
|Nissan
|Skyline GT-R (R34) Lucky Dragon Edition
|2002
|Japan
|Street Tier 2
|539
|4WD
|280
|1,540
|—
|—
|Pagani
|Zonda F Primary Edition
|2005
|Italy
|Hypercar
|600
|MR
|650
|1,274
|345
|3.5
|Plymouth
|Road Runner Freedom Edition
|1970
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|368
|FRD
|390
|1,699
|201
|5.2
|Pontiac
|Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition
|1977
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|228
|FRD
|200
|1,653
|190
|8.1
|Pontiac
|GTO The Judge Sparrow Competition Edition
|1969
|USA
|Rally Raid
|283
|FRD
|—
|—
|190
|—
|Porsche
|911 Carrera RSR Turbo Pulse Performance Edition
|1974
|Germany
|Racing
|616
|MR
|500
|820
|300
|3.2
|Porsche
|911 GT3 RS Splatter Edition
|2016
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|541
|MR
|500
|1,420
|310
|3.3
|Porsche
|911 Speedster Winter Agent Edition
|2019
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|517
|MR
|503
|1,465
|310
|4.0
|Porsche
|9118 Spyder Silvery Edition
|2015
|Germany
|Hypercar
|648
|MR
|887
|1,675
|345
|2.5
|Porsche
|935 2.0 Couppe “Baby” Old-Timer Edition
|1977
|Germany
|Racing
|530
|MR
|380
|750
|270
|—
|Porsche
|Carrera GT Green Flash Edition
|2003
|Gerany
|Hypercar
|597
|MR
|603
|1,380
|330
|3.9
|Porsche
|Cayman GT4 Wasp Edition
|2016
|Germany
|Street Tier 2
|521
|MR
|385
|1,477
|295
|4.4
|Proto
|Concep Sparrow Competition
|2023
|France
|Alpha GP
|774
|MR
|800
|600
|340
|—
|Proto
|Concept Spear Racing
|2023
|France
|Alpha GP
|763
|MR
|800
|600
|340
|—
|Proto
|HuP ONE Burning Wheels Dragster Edition
|1930
|USA
|Dragster
|622
|FRD
|1772
|1,250
|500
|—
|Proto
|HuP ONE Clumsy Edition
|1930
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|331
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Proto
|HuP ONE Marco's Cab
|1930
|USA
|Street Tier 1
|298
|FRD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Proto
|Lucky-One
|2022
|France
|Hypercar
|671
|4WD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Saleen
|S1 Icebreaker Edition
|2020
|USA
|Street Tier 2
|530
|MR
|450
|1,218
|290
|3.5
|Saleen
|S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition
|2005
|USA
|Hypercar
|667
|MR
|750
|1,338
|400
|3.4
|TVR
|GRIFFITH Peppermint Edition
|2017
|UK
|Street Tier 2
|561
|FRD
|—
|—
|322
|3.4
|Volkswagen
|BEETLE Hoodlum Racing Crew Edition
|1967
|Germany
|Rally Raid
|250
|MR
|—
|—
|190
|—
Check out the complete list of all 604 vehicles in The Crew: Motorfest in a spreadsheet we made for your reference.
Importing The Crew 2 vehicles to The Crew: Motorfest
Unfortunately, simply having a The Crew 2 save isn't enough to unlock all of these vehicles: you actually have to import them meaning you should already have the car in your garage in The Crew 2. Thankfully, this process can be made retroactively, so you don't have to worry about maxing out your The Crew 2 save before starting your The Crew Motorfest journey. You can import your cars at any time, albeit this process is non-reversible.
Unfortunately, any new cars you receive from The Crew Motorfest that also exists in The Crew 2 may not be transferred to the older game as the transfer service is only possible one way.
You can find out everything you need to know about importing your vehicles from The Crew to The Crew: Motorfest on Ubisoft's FAQ page.
