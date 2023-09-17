The Crew Motorfest has an impressive collection of vehicles: a total of 604 models across 76 manufacturers. However, 89 of these vehicles are locked permanently behind the existence of a The Crew 2 save. That means the following cars in this list of The Crew 2 exclusives in this The Crew Motorfest guide will only ever be unlockable if you have a save file of Ubisoft's previous game in the series.

The Crew Motorfest Guide: A Complete List of All The Crew 2 Exclusive Cars

MakeModelYearOriginTypePerformance LevelTransmissionPower (BHP)Weight (kg)Speed (km/h)Acceleration (s)
Aston MartinVulcan The Duke2016UKRacing650FRD8201,3603302.9
AudiRS 5 Coupe USST Official Edition2018GermnyStreet Tier 24774WD4502803.9
BMWi8 Roadster Stellar Edition2018GermanyStreet Tier 24294WD3741,6702504.6
BMWM8 Performance Edition2019GermanyStreet Tier 25554WD6251,9602503.2
BMWZ4 M40i Agent Edition2019GermanyStreet Tier 2439FRD3351,6102504.5
BugattiDivo Emerald Storm Edition2019FranceHypercar7124WD15001,9953502.4
BugattiDivo Magma Edition2019FranceHypercar7124WD15001,9953502.4
BugattiEB11 Super Sport Anodized Edition1992FranceHypercar6354WD5921,4183503.3
BugattiVeyron Deep Blue Edition2016FranceHypercar7144WD12001,9904102.6
BugattiVeyron Edition One2016FranceHypercar7144WD12001,9904102.6
CadillacCoupe Deville Marco's Cab1949USAStreet Tier 1122FRD16016113.4
Chevrolet3100 The Rocket Co.1951USAStreet Tier 124FRD921,480
ChevroletCamaro SS Bend Eition2010USAStreet Tier 2433FRD4261,7552504.7
ChevroletCamaro ZL1 Rift Edition2017USAStreet Tier 2544FRD6501,7613143.5
ChevroletCorvette C2 2.0 Edition1963USAStreet Tier 1405FRD3601,3672295.9
ChevroletCorvette C3 F1R3 Edition1968USARacing546FRD
ChevroletCorvette C7 ZR1 Gold Nugget Edition2019USAHypercar633FRD7551,6153413.1
ChevroletCorvette C7 ZR1 Long Range Edition2019USAHypercar636FRD7551,6413413.1
ChevroletCorvette C8.R2020USARacing634MR6511,240
ChevroletImpala LowRider Red Duchess Edition1967USAStreet Tier 1301FRD3851,7412017.4
Chrysler300 SRT8 Crown Edtion2013USAStreet Tier 2513FRD4701,8912814.7
Chrysler300 SRT8 Limousine2013USAStreet Tier 1250FRD
CreatorsConcept Spruemeister SM712023USAAlpha GP787FRD900340
CreatorsDeLorean DMC-12 Outadrift1981FranceDrift464MR1,244
CreatorsHunter 512021USARally Raid604WD190
CreatorsTempesta2022ItalyHypercar628MR
CreatorsYasidDESIGN X American Petrol20211UKAlpha GP767FRD900340
DeLoreanDMC-12 Monster Edition1981USAMonster362MR
DodgeChallenger R/T Riff Edition1970USAStreet Tier 1346FRD4251,7462355.8
DodgeChallenger SRT Demon Awaken Edition2018USAStreet Tier 2575FRD8401,9412.3
DodgeChargerr SRT-8 Lab Edition2012USAStreet Tier 2476FRD4701,8912814.7
DodgeSRT Viper GTS Lightning Edition2013USAStreet Tier 2578FRD6401,4603303.3
FenderCharcoal2012USADemolition340FRD550180
FordF-150 Raptor Race Truck Ghost Recon Edition2017USARally Raid3554WD4502,7131608.3
FordF-150 SVT Raptor from Outer Space2010USARaly Raid2174WD190
FordFocus RS RX Glow Motorsport Edition2016USARally5184WD6002.0
FordGT Interception Unit2017USAHypercar608MR6471,3853474.0
FordMustang GT Fastback Stunt Edition2015USAStreet Tier 2508FRD4201,6002505.1
Forsberg RacingNissan 350Z Roadster2009JapanDrift490FRD
Forsberg RacingNissan 370Z Dominion Edition2022JapanStreet Tier 2343FRD
Forsberg RacingNissan 370Z East African Safari Z2020JapanRally441FRD
Forsberg RacingNissan 370Z Pro Drift2021JapanDrift529FRD1300322
Forsberg RacingNissan GT-R Nismo GT32020JapanRacing603FRD
Forsberg RacingGold Leader Z1975JapanStreet Tier 2493FRD500
HondaS2000 Red Panther Edition2009JapanStreet Tier 2502FRD2401,2952506.2
HummerH1 Alpha US Wildlife Watchers2006USARally Raid1304WD3,555190
HummerHX Concept Enforcer unit2008USARally Raid3314WD300
IndianScout The Cruiser Edition2015USAStreet Tier 1395100244
JaguarC-X75 Concept Lunar Year Edition2013UKHypercar6224WD8501,350354
JeepWrangler Pioneer Edition2012USAStreet Tier 13104WD2021,74615811.2
KoenigseggGemera Outclassed Edition2020SwedenHypercar7134WD17001,8504001.9
KTM1190 RC8 R Power Track Racing Edition2015AustriaRacing5781992042003.1
KTMX-Bow GT4 Raw Edition2016AustriaRacing540MR3609752653.9
KTMX-Bow R Spear Racing Edition2016AustriaAlpha GP733MR
LotusEvora GTE Overcut Edition2012UKStreet Tier 2509MR4701,2762743.8
MazdaMX-5 Miata NA Spearbug Edition1989JapanRally Raid286FRD190
MazdaRX-3 Supercharged Edition1972JapanStreet Tier 1201FRD10988418010.8
MazdaRX-7 Turbo Sakura Edition1988JapanStreet Tier 1446FRD1821,2502306.8
MazdaRX-8 Thunderwave Edition2010JapanStreet Tier 2528FRD2321,532
MazdaRX7 Shirogane Edition2002JapanStreet Tier 2497FRD2551,2902524.9
McLaren720S Spider Blast Edition2019UKHypercar628MR7101,4683412.9
McLarenP1 Gold Line Edition2013UKHypercar673MR9031,3953502.8
MiniCooper S Checkered Racing Edition2010UKRacing6031,189300
MitsubishiFTO GP Version R Nebula Edition1997JapanStreet Tier 1413FFD1971,1501806.9
MitsubishiLancer Evolution X Black Knight Edition2014JapanStreet Tier 24854WD2951,7582504.7
Nissan300 ZX (Z32) Kaido-ou Edition1994JapanStreet Tier 1370FRD2791,5952506.5
NissanSkyline GT-R (R34) High Octane Edition2002JapanStreet Tier 25404WD2801,540
NissanSkyline GT-R (R34) Lucky Dragon Edition2002JapanStreet Tier 25394WD2801,540
PaganiZonda F Primary Edition2005ItalyHypercar600MR6501,2743453.5
PlymouthRoad Runner Freedom Edition1970USAStreet Tier 1368FRD3901,6992015.2
PontiacFirebird T/A Golden Wings Edition1977USAStreet Tier 1228FRD2001,6531908.1
PontiacGTO The Judge Sparrow Competition Edition1969USARally Raid283FRD190
Porsche911 Carrera RSR Turbo Pulse Performance Edition1974GermanyRacing616MR5008203003.2
Porsche911 GT3 RS Splatter Edition2016GermanyStreet Tier 2541MR5001,4203103.3
Porsche911 Speedster Winter Agent Edition2019GermanyStreet Tier 2517MR5031,4653104.0
Porsche9118 Spyder Silvery Edition2015GermanyHypercar648MR8871,6753452.5
Porsche935 2.0 Couppe “Baby” Old-Timer Edition1977GermanyRacing530MR380750270
PorscheCarrera GT Green Flash Edition2003GeranyHypercar597MR6031,3803303.9
PorscheCayman GT4 Wasp Edition2016GermanyStreet Tier 2521MR3851,4772954.4
ProtoConcep Sparrow Competition2023FranceAlpha GP774MR800600340
ProtoConcept Spear Racing2023FranceAlpha GP763MR800600340
ProtoHuP ONE Burning Wheels Dragster Edition1930USADragster622FRD17721,250500
ProtoHuP ONE Clumsy Edition1930USAStreet Tier 1331FRD
ProtoHuP ONE Marco's Cab1930USAStreet Tier 1298FRD
ProtoLucky-One2022FranceHypercar6714WD
SaleenS1 Icebreaker Edition2020USAStreet Tier 2530MR4501,2182903.5
SaleenS7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition2005USAHypercar667MR7501,3384003.4
TVRGRIFFITH Peppermint Edition2017UKStreet Tier 2561FRD3223.4
VolkswagenBEETLE Hoodlum Racing Crew Edition1967GermanyRally Raid250MR190

Check out the complete list of all 604 vehicles in The Crew: Motorfest in a spreadsheet we made for your reference.

Importing The Crew 2 vehicles to The Crew: Motorfest

Unfortunately, simply having a The Crew 2 save isn't enough to unlock all of these vehicles: you actually have to import them meaning you should already have the car in your garage in The Crew 2. Thankfully, this process can be made retroactively, so you don't have to worry about maxing out your The Crew 2 save before starting your The Crew Motorfest journey. You can import your cars at any time, albeit this process is non-reversible.

Unfortunately, any new cars you receive from The Crew Motorfest that also exists in The Crew 2 may not be transferred to the older game as the transfer service is only possible one way.

You can find out everything you need to know about importing your vehicles from The Crew to The Crew: Motorfest on Ubisoft's FAQ page.

For more gaming news, reviews, and guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.