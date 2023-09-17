The Crew Motorfest has an impressive collection of vehicles: a total of 604 models across 76 manufacturers. However, 89 of these vehicles are locked permanently behind the existence of a The Crew 2 save. That means the following cars in this list of The Crew 2 exclusives in this The Crew Motorfest guide will only ever be unlockable if you have a save file of Ubisoft's previous game in the series.

The Crew Motorfest Guide: A Complete List of All The Crew 2 Exclusive Cars

Make Model Year Origin Type Performance Level Transmission Power (BHP) Weight (kg) Speed (km/h) Acceleration (s) Aston Martin Vulcan The Duke 2016 UK Racing 650 FRD 820 1,360 330 2.9 Audi RS 5 Coupe USST Official Edition 2018 Germny Street Tier 2 477 4WD 450 — 280 3.9 BMW i8 Roadster Stellar Edition 2018 Germany Street Tier 2 429 4WD 374 1,670 250 4.6 BMW M8 Performance Edition 2019 Germany Street Tier 2 555 4WD 625 1,960 250 3.2 BMW Z4 M40i Agent Edition 2019 Germany Street Tier 2 439 FRD 335 1,610 250 4.5 Bugatti Divo Emerald Storm Edition 2019 France Hypercar 712 4WD 1500 1,995 350 2.4 Bugatti Divo Magma Edition 2019 France Hypercar 712 4WD 1500 1,995 350 2.4 Bugatti EB11 Super Sport Anodized Edition 1992 France Hypercar 635 4WD 592 1,418 350 3.3 Bugatti Veyron Deep Blue Edition 2016 France Hypercar 714 4WD 1200 1,990 410 2.6 Bugatti Veyron Edition One 2016 France Hypercar 714 4WD 1200 1,990 410 2.6 Cadillac Coupe Deville Marco's Cab 1949 USA Street Tier 1 122 FRD 160 — 161 13.4 Chevrolet 3100 The Rocket Co. 1951 USA Street Tier 1 24 FRD 92 1,480 — — Chevrolet Camaro SS Bend Eition 2010 USA Street Tier 2 433 FRD 426 1,755 250 4.7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Rift Edition 2017 USA Street Tier 2 544 FRD 650 1,761 314 3.5 Chevrolet Corvette C2 2.0 Edition 1963 USA Street Tier 1 405 FRD 360 1,367 229 5.9 Chevrolet Corvette C3 F1R3 Edition 1968 USA Racing 546 FRD — — — — Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 Gold Nugget Edition 2019 USA Hypercar 633 FRD 755 1,615 341 3.1 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 Long Range Edition 2019 USA Hypercar 636 FRD 755 1,641 341 3.1 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 2020 USA Racing 634 MR 651 1,240 — — Chevrolet Impala LowRider Red Duchess Edition 1967 USA Street Tier 1 301 FRD 385 1,741 201 7.4 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Crown Edtion 2013 USA Street Tier 2 513 FRD 470 1,891 281 4.7 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Limousine 2013 USA Street Tier 1 250 FRD — — — — Creators Concept Spruemeister SM71 2023 USA Alpha GP 787 FRD 900 — 340 — Creators DeLorean DMC-12 Outadrift 1981 France Drift 464 MR — 1,244 — — Creators Hunter 51 2021 USA Rally Raid 60 4WD — — 190 — Creators Tempesta 2022 Italy Hypercar 628 MR — — — — Creators YasidDESIGN X American Petrol 20211 UK Alpha GP 767 FRD 900 — 340 — DeLorean DMC-12 Monster Edition 1981 USA Monster 362 MR — — — — Dodge Challenger R/T Riff Edition 1970 USA Street Tier 1 346 FRD 425 1,746 235 5.8 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Awaken Edition 2018 USA Street Tier 2 575 FRD 840 1,941 — 2.3 Dodge Chargerr SRT-8 Lab Edition 2012 USA Street Tier 2 476 FRD 470 1,891 281 4.7 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Lightning Edition 2013 USA Street Tier 2 578 FRD 640 1,460 330 3.3 Fender Charcoal 2012 USA Demolition 340 FRD 550 — 180 — Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck Ghost Recon Edition 2017 USA Rally Raid 355 4WD 450 2,713 160 8.3 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor from Outer Space 2010 USA Raly Raid 217 4WD — — 190 — Ford Focus RS RX Glow Motorsport Edition 2016 USA Rally 518 4WD 600 — — 2.0 Ford GT Interception Unit 2017 USA Hypercar 608 MR 647 1,385 347 4.0 Ford Mustang GT Fastback Stunt Edition 2015 USA Street Tier 2 508 FRD 420 1,600 250 5.1 Forsberg Racing Nissan 350Z Roadster 2009 Japan Drift 490 FRD — — — — Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z Dominion Edition 2022 Japan Street Tier 2 343 FRD — — — — Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z East African Safari Z 2020 Japan Rally 441 FRD — — — — Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z Pro Drift 2021 Japan Drift 529 FRD 1300 — 322 — Forsberg Racing Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 2020 Japan Racing 603 FRD — — — — Forsberg Racing Gold Leader Z 1975 Japan Street Tier 2 493 FRD 500 — — — Honda S2000 Red Panther Edition 2009 Japan Street Tier 2 502 FRD 240 1,295 250 6.2 Hummer H1 Alpha US Wildlife Watchers 2006 USA Rally Raid 130 4WD — 3,555 190 — Hummer HX Concept Enforcer unit 2008 USA Rally Raid 331 4WD 300 — — — Indian Scout The Cruiser Edition 2015 USA Street Tier 1 395 — 100 244 — — Jaguar C-X75 Concept Lunar Year Edition 2013 UK Hypercar 622 4WD 850 1,350 354 — Jeep Wrangler Pioneer Edition 2012 USA Street Tier 1 310 4WD 202 1,746 158 11.2 Koenigsegg Gemera Outclassed Edition 2020 Sweden Hypercar 713 4WD 1700 1,850 400 1.9 KTM 1190 RC8 R Power Track Racing Edition 2015 Austria Racing 578 — 199 204 200 3.1 KTM X-Bow GT4 Raw Edition 2016 Austria Racing 540 MR 360 975 265 3.9 KTM X-Bow R Spear Racing Edition 2016 Austria Alpha GP 733 MR — — — — Lotus Evora GTE Overcut Edition 2012 UK Street Tier 2 509 MR 470 1,276 274 3.8 Mazda MX-5 Miata NA Spearbug Edition 1989 Japan Rally Raid 286 FRD — — 190 — Mazda RX-3 Supercharged Edition 1972 Japan Street Tier 1 201 FRD 109 884 180 10.8 Mazda RX-7 Turbo Sakura Edition 1988 Japan Street Tier 1 446 FRD 182 1,250 230 6.8 Mazda RX-8 Thunderwave Edition 2010 Japan Street Tier 2 528 FRD 232 1,532 — — Mazda RX7 Shirogane Edition 2002 Japan Street Tier 2 497 FRD 255 1,290 252 4.9 McLaren 720S Spider Blast Edition 2019 UK Hypercar 628 MR 710 1,468 341 2.9 McLaren P1 Gold Line Edition 2013 UK Hypercar 673 MR 903 1,395 350 2.8 Mini Cooper S Checkered Racing Edition 2010 UK Racing 603 — — 1,189 300 — Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition 1997 Japan Street Tier 1 413 FFD 197 1,150 180 6.9 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Black Knight Edition 2014 Japan Street Tier 2 485 4WD 295 1,758 250 4.7 Nissan 300 ZX (Z32) Kaido-ou Edition 1994 Japan Street Tier 1 370 FRD 279 1,595 250 6.5 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) High Octane Edition 2002 Japan Street Tier 2 540 4WD 280 1,540 — — Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Lucky Dragon Edition 2002 Japan Street Tier 2 539 4WD 280 1,540 — — Pagani Zonda F Primary Edition 2005 Italy Hypercar 600 MR 650 1,274 345 3.5 Plymouth Road Runner Freedom Edition 1970 USA Street Tier 1 368 FRD 390 1,699 201 5.2 Pontiac Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition 1977 USA Street Tier 1 228 FRD 200 1,653 190 8.1 Pontiac GTO The Judge Sparrow Competition Edition 1969 USA Rally Raid 283 FRD — — 190 — Porsche 911 Carrera RSR Turbo Pulse Performance Edition 1974 Germany Racing 616 MR 500 820 300 3.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Splatter Edition 2016 Germany Street Tier 2 541 MR 500 1,420 310 3.3 Porsche 911 Speedster Winter Agent Edition 2019 Germany Street Tier 2 517 MR 503 1,465 310 4.0 Porsche 9118 Spyder Silvery Edition 2015 Germany Hypercar 648 MR 887 1,675 345 2.5 Porsche 935 2.0 Couppe “Baby” Old-Timer Edition 1977 Germany Racing 530 MR 380 750 270 — Porsche Carrera GT Green Flash Edition 2003 Gerany Hypercar 597 MR 603 1,380 330 3.9 Porsche Cayman GT4 Wasp Edition 2016 Germany Street Tier 2 521 MR 385 1,477 295 4.4 Proto Concep Sparrow Competition 2023 France Alpha GP 774 MR 800 600 340 — Proto Concept Spear Racing 2023 France Alpha GP 763 MR 800 600 340 — Proto HuP ONE Burning Wheels Dragster Edition 1930 USA Dragster 622 FRD 1772 1,250 500 — Proto HuP ONE Clumsy Edition 1930 USA Street Tier 1 331 FRD — — — — Proto HuP ONE Marco's Cab 1930 USA Street Tier 1 298 FRD — — — — Proto Lucky-One 2022 France Hypercar 671 4WD — — — — Saleen S1 Icebreaker Edition 2020 USA Street Tier 2 530 MR 450 1,218 290 3.5 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition 2005 USA Hypercar 667 MR 750 1,338 400 3.4 TVR GRIFFITH Peppermint Edition 2017 UK Street Tier 2 561 FRD — — 322 3.4 Volkswagen BEETLE Hoodlum Racing Crew Edition 1967 Germany Rally Raid 250 MR — — 190 —

Check out the complete list of all 604 vehicles in The Crew: Motorfest in a spreadsheet we made for your reference.

Importing The Crew 2 vehicles to The Crew: Motorfest

Unfortunately, simply having a The Crew 2 save isn't enough to unlock all of these vehicles: you actually have to import them meaning you should already have the car in your garage in The Crew 2. Thankfully, this process can be made retroactively, so you don't have to worry about maxing out your The Crew 2 save before starting your The Crew Motorfest journey. You can import your cars at any time, albeit this process is non-reversible.

Unfortunately, any new cars you receive from The Crew Motorfest that also exists in The Crew 2 may not be transferred to the older game as the transfer service is only possible one way.

You can find out everything you need to know about importing your vehicles from The Crew to The Crew: Motorfest on Ubisoft's FAQ page.

