Fans finally know what Bill Skarsgård will look like in the upcoming remake of The Crow.
The Crow remake
In Vanity Fair's latest cover story, they deliver the first look at The Crow remake. Skarsgård's portrayal of the titular character is seen looking in a mirror. He's covered in tattoos and dons heavy eyeliner.
Some of the other stills show Skarsgård's character, Eric Draven, and his lover, Shelly (FKA Twigs). One of them is presumably on their wedding day. Another still shows them sitting by a fire.
As Vanity Fair notes, the story follows Eric, who is murdered along with Shelly by the demons of her past. Stuck between life and death, Eric avengers their deaths.
In 1994, the first film in the franchise was released. It was an adaptation of the 1989 comic book series of the same name. Brandon Lee starred in the title role. Alex Proyas directed the film. David J. Schow and John Shirley co-wrote the script for the film.
The Crow made over $90 million at the box office. Three sequels were made, though Lee never returned to the role. With each film came increasingly disappointing box office results. A television series, Stairway to Heaven, also aired from 1998-99.
Bill Skarsgård will now take over Brandon Lee's iconic character from The Crow. He previously played Pennywise the Clown from the recent adaptation of Stephen King's It. Skarsgård is also known for his roles in Barbarian, Castle Rock, Atomic Blonde, and John Wick: Chapter 4.
Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell) will direct the Crow remake. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider co-wrote the script. Lionsgate will distribute the film.