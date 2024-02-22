Move over, Ballerina...

The John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which stars, Ana de Armas, has changed its released date to June 6, 2025, a year later than reported, according to an exclusive Deadline report.

This is due to John Wick director Chad Stahelski's new deal with Lionsgate to oversee the franchise as well as that of Highlander's. For Ballerina, he's working with director Len Wiseman to add more action sequences.

While Ballerina may be delayed for a year, Lionsgate has a movie taking over its original release date: Rupert Sanders' remake of 1994 cult classic The Crow. The movie starring Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven will be released on June 6 this year. The film is a modern reboot of James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name published in 1989.

The story follows Eric and his soulmate Shelly Webster (FKA twigs). The two get brutally murdered when demons of Shelly's past catch up to them. Eric is then given the change to save her by sacrificing himself. After he does, he avenges their deaths by seeking out their killers and moving through the worlds of the living and the dead to mete out justice.

Skarsgård and FKA twigs are joined by Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger.

Skarsgård's latest project was last year's Boy Kills World and John Wick: Chapter 4 where he played the Marquis. He's also famous for playing Pennywise in the 2017 movie It, as well as its 2019 sequel It Chapter Two.

The actor has a busy year ahead with one complete movie Emperor where he plays Philip II of Spain. He has three movies in post-production including The Crow: Locked with Anthony Hopkins and Nosferatu with Willem Dafoe. Skarsgård also has another movie in pre-production, Lords of War, with Nicolas Cage.

The Crow is British singer FKA twigs', born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, first movie role.