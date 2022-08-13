The ‘Dairy Queen curse’ reason behind Bryce Harper, Fernando Tatis Jr., Tim Anderson struggling in 2022 season

Sports fans around the world are typically very superstitious. They will do whatever it takes to help their team, such as the old “knock on wood” trick, or wearing their lucky jersey. In some cases, that has led to the formation of curses. And it appears they may be another curse in the MLB that is destroying Bryce Harper and a slew of other MLB stars during the 2022 campaign.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that the four players selected to market Dairy Queen’s new products (Bryce Harper, Fernando Tatis Jr., Tim Anderson, and Cody Bellinger) have struggled throughout the 2022 MLB campaign. Could it be a coincidence, or a new curse that will plague MLB players who choose to work with the popular ice cream franchise moving forward?

The Curse of Dairy Queen? They selected 4 players this season to market their ice cream and sandwiches: Bryce Harper: Broken thumb, out since June 26. Tim Anderson: Broken finger, out 6 weeks. Cody Bellinger: Hitting .210 with 668 OPS. Fernando Tatis: Suspended for PED use. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 13, 2022

Nightengale certainly raises an interesting point here. While Bryce Harper and Tim Anderson have both been effective when they have played, their injuries have resulted in them being cursed. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t even take the field this season, and Cody Bellinger has been awful this season for the Dodgers.

Curses have been a part of sports for a long time. The “Curse of the Bambino” haunted the Boston Red Sox for 86 years, and the “Madden curse” haunts the cover star in the NFL who has the misfortune of earning the honor. Now it appears that if MLB players market Dairy Queen products, they could become the victim of a new curse themselves.

It could very well be a coincidence, but sports fans are always crazy to note new curses, and it appears as if the MLB may have a new one to add to it’s history. Bryce Harper and company probably won’t make much of it, but if MLB players who work with Dairy Queen continue to struggle, a new curse could end up being born.