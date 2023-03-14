The Dark Pictures anthology continues with The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, whose release date is quite near.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Release Date: March 16, 2023

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is an exclusive to PSVR2, meaning you also need a PlayStation 5 to play this game. It will become available on the next-gen console on March 16, 2023.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Gameplay

The game is described as “the most nightmarish and horrifying VR roller coaster ride you’ve ever seen,” meaning it’s going to end up being a personalized Disneyworld ride rather than a full-functioning game. It’s not completely defunct of a story however, as there is some sort of a premise behind the nightmarish rollercoaster ride. The gameplay walkthrough courtesy of Supermassive Gamesdoes a great job at going through the nitty-gritty mechanics of the game.

The PlayStation Store listing that the VR play style is sitting, but the PS VR2 Sense controllers are required. Headset vibration, controller vibration, and trigger effect are all optional, however.

You won’t be completely static while playing, though, as it does have a shooter aspect to it. Various monsters and ghouls that haunted the characters across The Dark Pictures anthology games will be present and act as bullet sponges in Switchback VR.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will also take you through the settings of the other games in the series, so you will get to Survive the Ghost Ship and its distorted apparitions, confront hideous demonic incarnations of persecuted ‘witches’, fight for your life against other-worldly vampires and escape the horrifying World’s Fair Hotel’s sadistic serial killer.

It will also retain the series’ branching mechanic, as the official site denotes that no two runs will be the same. The game also takes advantage of the PS VR2’s advanced hardware to detect the player’s pupils and the game will react and terrify you accordingly. The game is single player only, and offline play is enabled. It’s rated M (Mature 17+) by the ESRB for Blood, Strong Language, and Violence, as can be expected in this game series.

Pre-ordering The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will grant the Demon Handgun, a Special edition gold gun, a premium skull and bones card, and a Skull bobble head for the cart.