‘The dumber you think I am, the better off we are’: Dan Campbell wants Lions opponents to think he’s an idiot

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently shared an interesting quote. Many people in this world want to come off as intelligent. However, Campbell believes it is an advantage if opponents think he is dumb, per Pro Football Talk.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Campbell said. “If you’re an opponent, the dumber you think I am, the better off we are.”

Campbell is obviously making the point that if opponents underestimate him it will be good for the Lions. Nevertheless, his quote is certainly a sentiment you will not hear too often.

Dan Campbell was a productive tight end during his time as a player in the NFL. He played from 1999-2009 for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints. But he was known for his time with the Giants, Cowboys, and Lions. He signed with the Saints in 2009 but spent the entire season on the injured reserve.

He immediately entered the coaching ranks after his playing career came to an end. In 2010, he signed on with the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern and later became a tight end coach. In 2016, Dan Campbell joined the Saints as the assistant head coach and tight end coach. And his experience served him as well, as the Lions hired him to be their head coach for the 2021 campaign.

Detroit struggled mightily in his first season calling the plays, as the Lions went 3-13-1. But they were in the midst of a rebuild so placing the blame on Campbell is not completely justified.

Dan Campbell will try to turn things around in 2022 with the Lions. He is hoping opponents continue to underestimate him and his team.