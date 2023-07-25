It has been a busy day for Universal and Blumhouse as they not only dropped the trailer for the upcoming Exorcist movie, Believer, they announced a release date for the following film, Deceiver.

First, the upcoming Exorcist film, Believer, is set to open on October 13, 2023. While it's the sixth total installment in the Exorcist series, it takes the 2018 Halloween film's approach and is a direct sequel to the 1973 film; retconning all of the subsequent sequels. Fittingly, David Gordon Green, who wrote and directed the recent Halloween trilogy for Universal, will helm Believer.

Believer will follow a father (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his daughter (Lidya Jewett) who seek help upon the young child being possessed. They end up on a search for someone who would know a thing or two about possessions — Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn).

That's right — Burstyn will return to the Exorcist franchise. She portrayed the character in the 1973 film — earning herself an Oscar nomination for the performance and would later win one for Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore — and will return to the franchise a half-century later.

The next film in the Exorcist franchise, Deceiver, will be released over a year after Believer. Universal and Blumhouse have slotted the seventh film in the series for an April 18, 2025 release date.

While the original Exorcist film is widely regarded as a horror classic, the subsequent follow-ups never reached the same heights. In fact, Believer is the first swing at a film in the franchise since 2005's Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

The Exorcist: Believer will be released on October 13.