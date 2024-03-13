On the heels of Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man getting an extended standing ovation and rave reviews comes another breakout hit from the SXSW festival — the Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt starring action/comedy The Fall Guy.
An inside-Hollywood send-up where the stuntman gets to be the hero, anticipation has been high for The Fall Guy ever since the first trailer dropped back in November, with another ad during the Super Bowl that had a winning Taylor Swift reference.
Now the film has made its world premiere in Austin, Texas at the South by Southwest festival — better known by its acronym SXSW — and positive reactions are coming in fast and furious (which is fitting since the movie is directed by a filmmaker from the Fast and Furious franchise).
Fan and critical reactions are overwhelmingly positive
The X/Twitter account for the Critics Choice Awards said, “If ‘Barbie' was a party, ‘The Fall Guy Movie' is the after-party! Fresh off his scene stealing performance as ‘Ken,' #RyanGosling takes on a different kind of iconic role as a stunt man who must find a missing movie star.”
Ryan McQuade from AwardsWatch tweeted, “#TheFallGuyMovie is an absolute blast! Gosling and Blunt are perfect together in a meta action comedy that works as a commentary on the current state of movies while also being a celebration of the unsung heroes who make movies work; the stunt men and women and their crews!”
Podcaster Frederick Nuti posted, “The FALL GUY is made for movie lovers. A ton of references. A huge massive tip to the hat to stunt teams who make these movies possible. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are hilarious. Cinephiles are gonna love this. Filmmaking is art and this movie highlights that!”
Film reviewer Robert Daniels proclaimed, “I'm really surprised by how much I like THE FALL GUY, a popcorn action flick with high-wattage star power that knows exactly what it wants to be.”
Another film critic Anthony Papetti declared, “Very fun! An explosive throwback to 90s action. Gosling is as goofy as ever & his chemistry with Blunt is adorable. Greatly honors stunt performers & how film crews are the real heroes. A tongue in cheek look at big studio films & full of jaw dropping stunts.”
THE FALL GUY
X/Twitter user who goes by “Dancin' Dan in Oscar Land” said, “Shamelessly romantic about the movies, love, and especially stunt work, THE FALL GUY is Hollywood action spectacle at its badass best. Hilarious and swoon-worthy. Blunt and Gosling shine like the white-hot movie stars they are. 10/10 Taylor Swift needle drop.”
If anticipation for The Fall Guy wasn't high enough before the SXSW premiere, it certainly is now — and the countdown begins for the film's May 3, 2024 theatrical release.